Senior Standout: Malta's Trace Simonson

The co-op of Malta/Whitewater/Saco went through a lot of changes this year with the hiring of new head coach Jim Benn. His first task was one that would impact the whole season.

"The question mark was who's gonna be the quarterback," Coach Benn explained.

After watching film and talking to the previous coaching staff, all signs pointed to having Trace Simonson switch positions to be the signal caller.

"It's been enjoyable to see him develop as the year goes on from being a fullback to being a really solid nice Class B quarterback," Coach Benn said.

The entire team has noticed the difference Trace has made on the Mustangs football program.

"He's got a great attitude about things and he gets us really pumped up and gets us moving in practice and keeps the intensity up," said senior tailback Trey Simanton.

"He's always a good leader, even off the field and off the basketball court too," added senior defensive tackle/offensive guard Taylor Matthews. "He's always sitting there and making sure you're doing good and making sure you do the right decisions."

Coach Benn says Trace is polished all around, something that may come from attending the small school of Whitewater.

"I think there's 9 kids in the high school right now, you probably develop that you have to do everything because if you don't, there's not going to be anyone to do it," Coach Benn explained.

Trace says when he looks back on his time as a Mustang, the thing he'll remember most boils down to his love of the game.

"Just every win that we've had here on Malta and on the road, it just makes your whole body tingle when you win a big game," he said. "I just like to go out win football games."

Although the season may be over for the Mustangs, the legacy of leadership and pride Trace has left behind will carry on for seasons to come.

"He's just one of those kids that is a coach's dream," Coach Benn said.