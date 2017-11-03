Northern Wrestling Roster Features Three Sets of Brothers

The MSU-Northern wrestlers are like brothers.

In fact, some are related. The Lights roster features three sets of siblings: The Bartels, the Webers and the Veis twins.

"I've never had a team like this one, with the three sets of brothers where they've bonded so well so quickly," said head coach Tyson Thivierge. "I think that has a lot to do with it - having family ties in the program."

For some, the decision to wrestle together collegiately was a back and forth process.

"There's those instances where we're like ehhh no maybe we need to go separate ways but we decided to come together so we could push each other in our schoolwork and on the mats," said sophomore twins Brennon and Dylan Veis.

For others, it was natural to stick together.

"It's crazy cause I've wrestled him my whole career - high school and college, and now we're gonna graduate together. We've been wrestling since my dad had us on mats when we were like four," said Matt and Brandon Weber.

Sometimes, the sibling rivalry comes out strong in practices.

"We try to stay away from each other just because of the fighting and the mishaps," the Veis twins said.

"We don't really wrestle together since I'm bigger and more handsome," joked Isaac Bartel.

Majority of the time, the siblings help the squad come together.

"It's interesting. Everyone on the team is so close knit. You just became more family. I like it cause I can always ask him a question if I need to. He always knows all the answers," said Andrew and Issac Bartel

"It kinda brings us closer having brotherhoods from around, from Iowa, the big Bartels, just brings in the brotherhood and family atmosphere which I enjoy being around. Plus you get to joke around which one you like more and stuff," the Veis twins said.

The Lights brotherhood is unique, and it's something the Northern wrestling program wants to continue.

"That's kind of what we build here - a family atmosphere," said Coach Thivierge.