11/3 Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores

By Alexis Hatfield, Sports Director
PREP FOOTBALL

State Tournament

Class 6A

Second Round

Cretin-Derham Hall 12, Shakopee 0

Eden Prairie 34, Champlin Park 24

Edina 7, Centennial 0

Lakeville North 42, Totino-Grace 7

Maple Grove 41, Roseville 28

Minnetonka 21, Rosemount 7

Prior Lake 49, Blaine 14

St. Michael-Albertville 21, Lakeville South 0

Sectional Finals

Class AAAAA

Section 1

Owatonna 37, Rochester Century 0

Section 2

Mankato West 24, Waconia 14

Section 3

Apple Valley 42, St. Thomas Academy 7

Section 4

Mahtomedi 14, Tartan 0

Section 5

St. Louis Park 13, Robbinsdale Cooper 12

Section 6

Elk River 14, St. Cloud Tech 13

Section 7

Andover 30, St. Francis 13

Section 8

Brainerd 23, Alexandria 14

Class AAAA

Section 1

Winona 34, Kasson-Mantorville 14

Section 2

Marshall 41, Waseca 13

Section 3

South St. Paul 41, Simley 6

Section 4

Fridley 49, DeLaSalle 48

Section 5

Holy Angels 35, Orono 14

Section 7

Cloquet 46, North Branch 26

Section 8

Rocori 30, Fergus Falls 0

Class AAA

Section 2

Jordan 42, Glencoe-Silver Lake 41

Section 3

Fairmont 29, Jackson County Central 21

Section 4

St. Croix Lutheran 49, Cannon Falls 12

Section 5

Mora 14, Pine City 0

Section 6

Pierz 40, New London-Spicer 14

Class AA

Section 1

Caledonia 35, Triton 7

Section 2

Blue Earth Area 11, Maple River 10

Section 3

Pipestone 20, Redwood Valley 17, OT

Section 4

Minneapolis North 44, Maple Lake 30

Section 5

Paynesville 36, Holdingford 7

Section 6

West Central/Ashby 42, Pillager 38

Section 8

Barnesville 29, Hawley 22

Class A

Section 2

Bethlehem Academy 14, St. Clair 12

Section 3

Wabasso 48, New Ulm Cathedral 6

Section 5

Minneota 35, BOLD 22

Section 6

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 31, Ottertail Central 13

9 Man

Section 1

Spring Grove 36, Cleveland 35

Section 4

Verndale 26, Brandon-Evansville 16

Section 5

Cromwell 50, Wrenshall 12

Section 7

North Woods 28, Cook County 6

