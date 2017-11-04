11/3 Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores
PREP FOOTBALL
State Tournament
Class 6A
Second Round
Cretin-Derham Hall 12, Shakopee 0
Eden Prairie 34, Champlin Park 24
Edina 7, Centennial 0
Lakeville North 42, Totino-Grace 7
Maple Grove 41, Roseville 28
Minnetonka 21, Rosemount 7
Prior Lake 49, Blaine 14
St. Michael-Albertville 21, Lakeville South 0
Sectional Finals
Class AAAAA
Section 1
Owatonna 37, Rochester Century 0
Section 2
Mankato West 24, Waconia 14
Section 3
Apple Valley 42, St. Thomas Academy 7
Section 4
Mahtomedi 14, Tartan 0
Section 5
St. Louis Park 13, Robbinsdale Cooper 12
Section 6
Elk River 14, St. Cloud Tech 13
Section 7
Andover 30, St. Francis 13
Section 8
Brainerd 23, Alexandria 14
Class AAAA
Section 1
Winona 34, Kasson-Mantorville 14
Section 2
Marshall 41, Waseca 13
Section 3
South St. Paul 41, Simley 6
Section 4
Fridley 49, DeLaSalle 48
Section 5
Holy Angels 35, Orono 14
Section 7
Cloquet 46, North Branch 26
Section 8
Rocori 30, Fergus Falls 0
Class AAA
Section 2
Jordan 42, Glencoe-Silver Lake 41
Section 3
Fairmont 29, Jackson County Central 21
Section 4
St. Croix Lutheran 49, Cannon Falls 12
Section 5
Mora 14, Pine City 0
Section 6
Pierz 40, New London-Spicer 14
Class AA
Section 1
Caledonia 35, Triton 7
Section 2
Blue Earth Area 11, Maple River 10
Section 3
Pipestone 20, Redwood Valley 17, OT
Section 4
Minneapolis North 44, Maple Lake 30
Section 5
Paynesville 36, Holdingford 7
Section 6
West Central/Ashby 42, Pillager 38
Section 8
Barnesville 29, Hawley 22
Class A
Section 2
Bethlehem Academy 14, St. Clair 12
Section 3
Wabasso 48, New Ulm Cathedral 6
Section 5
Minneota 35, BOLD 22
Section 6
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 31, Ottertail Central 13
9 Man
Section 1
Spring Grove 36, Cleveland 35
Section 4
Verndale 26, Brandon-Evansville 16
Section 5
Cromwell 50, Wrenshall 12
Section 7
North Woods 28, Cook County 6
