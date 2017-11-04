Benefis receives latest technology to fight cancer

The latest on the shooting situation at Big Bear Sports Center in Billings.
Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards has confirmed with KFBB that one person is dead from a gunshot wound.
Man with lengthy criminal history arrested for Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs in Great Falls.
William Brainard, 75, of Great Falls was taken into custody yesterday after allegedly assaulting another man with a baseball bat. The incident happened at approximately 5:50 P.M. on October 31st on the 600 block of 3rd Ave. S. Brainard is the property owner of the residence but was renting the home out. The renter's friend, who is the victim, was visiting the current residence of the home. The victim was struck by that bat on his leg below the knee and on his head. Brainard told po...
The general election is coming up next week, but there are many questions we've been asked about the candidates. Our Ricky Blackburn sat down with Mary Sheehy Moe who says her agenda is to make Great Falls a place for millennial. One of the most obvious questions people want to know about the candidates is their plans for the first action in office. “My number one priority is to attract the millennial workforce. We absolutely have to do that if we are going to be a com...
Seven members of the Great Falls School Board of Trustees won the Montana School Board of the year. Jan Cahill (chair), Jeff Gray (Vice-Chair), Laura Vukasin, Ann Janikula, Bob Moretti and Jason Brantley have served on the board for quite some and the longest being serving 6 years Jessica Carranza, GFPS psychologist, was selected as Montana School Psychologist of the year. Tammy Lacey won the the G.V. Erickson award for superintendent of the year. Kirk Miller, executive ...
