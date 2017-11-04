Benefis receives latest technology to fight cancer

Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute is the first in Montana, and our surrounding states, to acquire the state-of-the-art Varian EDGE Radiosurgery System. The Varian EDGE is a radiation oncology treatment system that serves as a non-invasive alternative to surgery.

The EDGE uses sophisticated tracking and targeting technology to deliver precision radiosurgery treatments to a patient while compensating for their body movement. This allows for increased accuracy when treating tumors that move when a patient breathes, such as those in the lungs or abdomen.

Individuals can receive non-invasive, high-precision treatments with the EDGE in a fraction of the time of previous treatments.

The Varian EDGE was used to complete its first procedure at Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute on October 23.

The Varian Edge cost more than $4 million total. Donors to the Benefis Foundation continue to play an important role in making the latest cancer treatment options available to patients in our region.