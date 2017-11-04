Hundreds come out to honor the life of Governor Judy Martz - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Hundreds come out to honor the life of Governor Judy Martz

By Bliss Zechman, News Reporter
BUTTE, Mont.-Today was a day filled with tears and laughter as the community said their final goodbyes to governor Judy Martz.

A politician, Olympian, mother,  and much more. Judy Martz took on several roles throughout her 74  years of life, notably being the only female governor to serve Montana.

Hundreds of Judy Martz's friends, family and admirers filled the butte civic center today to pay their final respects to a woman who was described by my many as the most caring person you will ever meet.

Judy march was born on July 28, 1943 and died on October 30 of this year after a long battle with cancer. Even in her final days, her faith was strong and her love was present.

