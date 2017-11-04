11/4: High School Football Highlights & Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

11/4: High School Football Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from the quarterfinal round of the MHSA State Football Tournament held on Saturday, November 4th.


Class A
    
Columbia Falls 48, Miles City 8
    
Hamilton 47, Glendive 0
    
Sidney 38, Dillon 22
    
Class B
    
Fairfield 36, Huntley Project 21
    
Missoula Loyola 27, Colstrip 18
    
Shelby 16, Whitehall 13
    
Class C 6-Man
    
Mon-Dak 59, West Yellowstone 6
    
Valier 40, Winnett-Grass Range 7
    
White Sulphur Springs 34, Wibaux 31
    
Class C 8-Man


Circle 34, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 22
    
Ennis 72, Belt 52
    
Flint Creek 46, Fairview 8
    
Forsyth 50, Charlo 32
    

