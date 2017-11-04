11/4: High School Football Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from the quarterfinal round of the MHSA State Football Tournament held on Saturday, November 4th.



Class A



Columbia Falls 48, Miles City 8



Hamilton 47, Glendive 0



Sidney 38, Dillon 22



Class B



Fairfield 36, Huntley Project 21



Missoula Loyola 27, Colstrip 18



Shelby 16, Whitehall 13



Class C 6-Man



Mon-Dak 59, West Yellowstone 6



Valier 40, Winnett-Grass Range 7



White Sulphur Springs 34, Wibaux 31



Class C 8-Man



Circle 34, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 22



Ennis 72, Belt 52



Flint Creek 46, Fairview 8



Forsyth 50, Charlo 32

