11/4: High School Football Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from the quarterfinal round of the MHSA State Football Tournament held on Saturday, November 4th.
Class A
Columbia Falls 48, Miles City 8
Hamilton 47, Glendive 0
Sidney 38, Dillon 22
Class B
Fairfield 36, Huntley Project 21
Missoula Loyola 27, Colstrip 18
Shelby 16, Whitehall 13
Class C 6-Man
Mon-Dak 59, West Yellowstone 6
Valier 40, Winnett-Grass Range 7
White Sulphur Springs 34, Wibaux 31
Class C 8-Man
Circle 34, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 22
Ennis 72, Belt 52
Flint Creek 46, Fairview 8
Forsyth 50, Charlo 32