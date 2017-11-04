Get your Yoga on

Free to be yoga is the name of the studio and Lisa Moore started her yoga journey almost 20 years ago by simply picking up a yoga book. Every since then she has been devoted to teaching others about yoga.

She said this has been her passion for 2 decades and is ready to share the benefits of yoga with others.

Lisa said, "It's for everybody I think the popular culture is that people see someone doing a pretzel move then that not for me what I understand in my experiences in yoga it's for everybody and everybody can benefit from it and it's not just for you body but your mind and you spirit as well."

If you are interested in joining her class email her at freetobeyogamy@gmail.com