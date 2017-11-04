Cats Face Another Loss After Late Game Field Goal

Courtesy: Montana State Sports Information

Justin Thompson booted a 37-yard field goal with under two minutes to play, giving Kennesaw State a 16-14 win over Montana State Saturday afternoon.



The Owls from the Big South Conference took 10 minutes off the clock in what turned out to be the game-winning drive. Until then, MSU's Chris Murray had accounted for two scores as the Bobcats led 14-13 headed into the final period.



Looking to regain the lead, MSU moved the ball to midfield following Thompson's third field goal, by an errant Murray pass was intercepted by Taylor Henkle as 25th-ranked KSU won its eighth straight, improving to 8-1 overall.



Relying on its vaunted triple option, KSU rushed for 346 and had the ball for nearly 40 minutes. Yet, the Bobcats were never out of it. KSU scored first, but the Bobcats (4-5 overall) responded in the first quarter on a Murray touchdown run from 7 yards out. Thompson's field goal at the end of the second quarter made it 10-7 at the half.



The Bobcats took the lead in the third quarter when Murray found Mitch Herbert on a 37-yard score. It was Herbert's 20th career scoring reception, one behind all-time leader Kelly Davis, and gave MSU a 14-10 edge. Thompson's second field goal of the game made it 14-13 headed into the fourth quarter.



Murray completed just five of 18 passes for 110 yards. The sophomore quarterback led MSU with 92 yards on the ground. KSU was led by quarterback Chandler Burks who rushed for 149 yards. Running back Jake McKenzie contributed another 116 yards on the ground.



MSU returns to Big Sky action next week at Northern Arizona.

