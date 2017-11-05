Pet of the Week: Jerome

This week KFBB is featuring Jerome the cat as our Pet of the Week. He's available right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls.

Jerome is a 10 year old cat who is laid back, loves to sit in laps, and watch the world go by.

“Jerome gets a long with other cats, he is curious about dogs but doesn't really care, doesn't pay much attention to them,” says Erin Doran.

Jerome would do well with most families but a quiet home would be best.

“He would do well with any family but, his best family would be one that doesn't have a bunch of commotion going on. He can be left for long periods of time so if someone works all day he is totally fine,” says Doran

Erin says he does get along with young kids, they just need to know boundaries with Jerome.

If you’re interested in adopting Jerome you can head over to the center at 900 25th avenue north east or call the center at 727-pets