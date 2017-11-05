The New Frontier: A World Beneath Us

The general election is coming up next week, and yesterday we told you about Owen Robinson and his plan to develop the great falls economy. Today we sat down with Rick Tryon who says spreading out the tax burden is a main priority for the city. Rick Tryon says he wants to expand the tax base, as the majority of the tax burden is falling on the homeowners and small business owners in Great Falls. He says we should model our tax base like billings where more of the tax burden fall...
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Nine-year-old Jacob Thompson loves Christmas, but his doctors in Maine have told his parents he may succumb to his advanced-stage cancer before then. So his family is planning an early Christmas for him and asking people to send Jacob homemade Christmas cards now.
At 10 P.M. Saturday night, police received reports of a gunshot at a residence near 14th Avenue South and 7th Street South. According to Great Falls Police Department, Gavin Key was arrested for criminal endangerment, which is a felony and he is also facing a charge of a minor in possession of alcohol. Reports from police say the man returned to the residence after hunting and accidentally discharged his weapon. We have reports from a neighbor saying K...
The general election is coming up next week, and yesterday we told you about Mary Sheehy-Moe and her plan to get the millennial workforce into Great Falls. Today we sat down with Owen Robinson who says economic development is the biggest priority for the city. Owen Robinson’s says he is all for the growth and development of Great Falls. He was a chairman of the development authority and says he is the candidate to help grow the city's economy over the next four years. His p...
In this month’s installment of “The New Frontier,” we head below ground to explore the largely unknown world of Caving, and how one group is changing the face of the caverns beneath us. "I guess there's some sentimental value to the cave… this was the first cave I ever went to,” says Taylor Woods, Event Coordinator with the Northern Rocky Mountain Grotto. As he sits on a large rock in what’s known as the “cathedral” of Lick Creek...
According to ABC affiliate, KSAT in San Antonio, a man who opened fire at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas Sunday morning is dead. Police say the shooting began around 11:30 a.m. when the gunman walked into the First Baptist Church. A commissioner for the county says he has been told more than 20 people were killed and 20 others were injured. Right now the FBI, Texas Rangers, and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives are invest...
The general election is coming up next week, but there are many questions we've been asked about the candidates. Our Ricky Blackburn sat down with Mary Sheehy Moe who says her agenda is to make Great Falls a place for millennial. One of the most obvious questions people want to know about the candidates is their plans for the first action in office. “My number one priority is to attract the millennial workforce. We absolutely have to do that if we are going to be a com...
