Missing person: Timothy John Gillespie

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing person out of Idaho.

Timothy John Gillespie is a 19-year-old Idaho resident who was last seen in Boise, ID on October 16th, but there is information he was in Helena as late as October 20th. He is 5'8" tall and 140 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. Timothy was last seen driving a red or maroon Hyundai Elantra possibly with Idaho license plates, but the plate number is unknown.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the dispatch center at 406-442-3233.