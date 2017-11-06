Two children missing out of Billings - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Two children missing out of Billings

Billings, MT - Police are asking for the public's help in finding two children who are suspected of being taken from their foster care by their non-custodial mother.

Susanna Gibson (top photo) is a white 15-year old female, 5'4", 120 lbs, with blue eyes, brown hair, and a pierced lip.

Kadance Spencer (middle photo) is a 13-year-old white female, 5'3", 105 lbs, with green eyes and brown hair.

The woman pictured in the bottom photo is Tianna Pantalion, a 35-year-old white female who is believed to be the person who took the girls. She is 5'4", 150 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police say they may be in a black 2007 Pontiac G6, Montana license plate number 3-48923C and may be driving to California.

The girls are believed to be in danger.

If you have any information, call Billings Police at 406-657-8460 or 911.

