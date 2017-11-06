Getting back on the right track

Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards has confirmed with KFBB that one person is dead from a gunshot wound.
Wednesday morning, that woman posted a photo of Obilor wearing a red dress, criticizing her size and the way she looked in her dress.
Man with lengthy criminal history arrested for Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs in Great Falls.
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - The Latest on the church shooting in Texas (all times local): The owner of a restaurant and store across the street from the Texas church shooting says she sheltered one bloodied survivor.
Billings, MT - Police are asking for the public's help in finding two children who are suspected of being taken from their foster care by their non-custodial mother and are believed to be in danger.
Montana - Governor Steve Bullock has called the Montana Legislature back to Helena for a special session to begin at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, November 14, 2017, with hearings beginning on Monday, November 13, 2017.
In this month’s installment of “The New Frontier,” we head below ground to explore the largely unknown world of Caving, and how one group is changing the face of the caverns beneath us. "I guess there's some sentimental value to the cave… this was the first cave I ever went to,” says Taylor Woods, Event Coordinator with the Northern Rocky Mountain Grotto. As he sits on a large rock in what’s known as the “cathedral” of Lick Creek...
According to ABC affiliate, KSAT in San Antonio, a man who opened fire at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas Sunday morning is dead. Police say the shooting began around 11:30 a.m. when the gunman walked into the First Baptist Church. A commissioner for the county says he has been told more than 20 people were killed and 20 others were injured. Right now the FBI, Texas Rangers, and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives are invest...
