Getting back on the right track

According to Judy Beck at the Montana Department of Corrections, Frank Half Jr was just recently released from a Pre-Release center in Butte, not Great Falls. Beck said Half was in compliance with his sentence. And after his release in Butter checked in with the probation and parole office in Billings.

Half had been serving a sentence for a Criminal Endangerment charge out of Billings.

In Montana there are nearly ten Pre-Release centers. Beck said the department of corrections and the Pre Release programs. Work together to determine the appropriate length of time for offenders to remain at the center.

Back said most stay on average 165 days. But Half spent 218 days at the Butte center.

Once someone reaches all the requirements of the program and have an acceptable release plan, like a job and a place to live, they could be released at any time to a parole officer.

If the facility feels an offender needs to stay longer to complete their program, they can.