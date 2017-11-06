Three cubs may survive the winter

The investigation continues into the shooting of a mama grizzly by two hunters near Pendroy, MT.

The 2 hunters said they were charged by the female when they shot and killed her.

Fish, Wildlife, and Parks will not comment about the shooting. But we spoke with Bear Management Specialist, Wesley Sarmento to find out if it is normal to see grizzlies out and about this late in the year

He said although they will generally den in mid to late October it is not shocking to still see them roaming this time off year.

He added the cubs she left behind looked to be about 100 lbs each meaning their chances of survival without their mother is high.