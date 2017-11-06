Preview to election night

Tomorrow night is the general election, and there are a number of topics on the ballot this year to be discussed.

First is the Mayor race. The two candidates are the incumbent mayor Bob Kelly, and Spencer Galloway. They need the majority of votes to win.

Second is the City Commission Candidates. They are Mary Sheehy-Moe, Rick Tryon, Owen Robinson, and Fred Burrow. Burrow says he would resign from the position if elected.

Next is the Neighborhood Council members, the 5 are Terry Albrecht, Marcia Anderson, Gloria Bedker, Pat Bolton, and Eric Ray. There are 5 seats available for the council.

There are 5 proposed amendments to city ordinance No. 3162, they are as follows.

To remove the typographical errors for clarification, removing outdates provisions and legal inconsistencies. To amend the charter of the City of Great Falls to add provisions for vacancy of public office to be consistent with Montana statutory provisions and the Official Code for the City of Great Falls. To amend the Charter of The City of Great Falls to make consistent the respective duties and responsibilities of the City Commission and City Manager regarding adoption of Administrative and personal codes. To amend the Charter of the City of Great Falls to correct the reference to Municipal Court. To amend the Charter of the City of Great Falls to correct the time period Neighborhood Council members to organize and select officer appointments, adding language pertaining to appointments of replacing members, curing typographical errors and removing the sunset provision.

Next is allowing property owners to maintain domestic chicken hens, within Great Falls City Limits subject to regulation established by the official code of the City of Great Falls.

And finally the proposed Economic Development Levy. This levy was passed by Cascade County commissioners to ask voters to approve a property tax increase to provide additional funds to Cascade County. The additional funding may only be used for facilitating economic development and creating higher wage nongovernmental jobs within the county. The increase may happen up to 3 times a year.

Passage of this levy would increase property taxes on a home worth $100,000 by $4.05. A $150,000 home by $6.08, and a $200,000 home by $8.10.