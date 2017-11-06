Governor calls legislators to special session - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Governor calls legislators to special session

Posted: Updated:

Today, Governor Steve Bullock called the Montana legislature back to Helena for a special session.

    

The session was called to address the 227 million dollar budget cuts the state faces. The governor hopes the legislator can work together to make this session a quick one.

“Its time Montana leaders fulfill our responsibilities to the people we represent. To balance our budget in a way that makes sense to Montana taxpayers, workers, families, and communities,” says Steve Bullock

This call to action has some legislative leaders up in arms, as it will cost the taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars to bring the leaders back to the capital.

“It's disconcerting that Governor Bullock is willing to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to call 150 legislatures from across the state back to Helena as a first step in fixing our state’s budget,” says Speaker of the House Austin Knudsen

Others say now is the time for action.

“Now is not the time to try and negotiate multimillion dollar sweetheart deals, it is the time to focus on what is best for all Montanans,” says House Minority Leader Jenny Eck.

Both house Democrats and Republicans are hoping for a bipartisan solution to the budget shortfall.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Update: Woman who died in Vaughn shooting identified

    Update: Woman who died in Vaughn shooting identified

    Monday, November 6 2017 3:44 PM EST2017-11-06 20:44:29 GMT

    Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards has confirmed with KFBB that one person is dead from a gunshot wound.  

    Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards has confirmed with KFBB that one person is dead from a gunshot wound.  

  • Missing person: Timothy John Gillespie

    Missing person: Timothy John Gillespie

    Monday, November 6 2017 4:11 PM EST2017-11-06 21:11:04 GMT
    Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing person out of Idaho. Timothy John Gillespie is a 19-year-old Idaho resident who was last seen in Boise, ID on October 16th, but there is information he was in Helena as late as October 20th. He is 5'8" tall and 140 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. Timothy was last seen driving a red or maroon Hyundai Elantra possibly with Idaho license plates, but the plate number is unknown. If you have any information on his wherea...
    Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing person out of Idaho. Timothy John Gillespie is a 19-year-old Idaho resident who was last seen in Boise, ID on October 16th, but there is information he was in Helena as late as October 20th. He is 5'8" tall and 140 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. Timothy was last seen driving a red or maroon Hyundai Elantra possibly with Idaho license plates, but the plate number is unknown. If you have any information on his wherea...

  • TV traffic anchor takes stand after body shaming

    TV traffic anchor takes stand after body shaming

    Monday, November 6 2017 8:00 AM EST2017-11-06 13:00:13 GMT

    Wednesday morning, that woman posted a photo of Obilor wearing a red dress, criticizing her size and the way she looked in her dress. 

    Wednesday morning, that woman posted a photo of Obilor wearing a red dress, criticizing her size and the way she looked in her dress. 

  • Man arrested in Great Falls for Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs

    Man arrested in Great Falls for Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs

    Monday, November 6 2017 2:12 PM EST2017-11-06 19:12:56 GMT

    Man with lengthy criminal history arrested for Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs in Great Falls. 

    Man with lengthy criminal history arrested for Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs in Great Falls. 

  • The Latest: Store owner sheltered bloodied shooting survivor

    The Latest: Store owner sheltered bloodied shooting survivor

    Monday, November 6 2017 5:43 PM EST2017-11-06 22:43:01 GMT

    SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - The Latest on the church shooting in Texas (all times local): The owner of a restaurant and store across the street from the Texas church shooting says she sheltered one bloodied survivor.  

    SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - The Latest on the church shooting in Texas (all times local): The owner of a restaurant and store across the street from the Texas church shooting says she sheltered one bloodied survivor.  

  • NewsMore>>

  • Two children missing out of Billings

    Two children missing out of Billings

    Monday, November 6 2017 8:40 PM EST2017-11-07 01:40:21 GMT

    Billings, MT - Police are asking for the public's help in finding two children who are suspected of being taken from their foster care by their non-custodial mother and are believed to be in danger.

    Billings, MT - Police are asking for the public's help in finding two children who are suspected of being taken from their foster care by their non-custodial mother and are believed to be in danger.

  • Governor Bullock calls special session

    Governor Bullock calls special session

    Monday, November 6 2017 4:42 PM EST2017-11-06 21:42:20 GMT

    Montana - Governor Steve Bullock has called the Montana Legislature back to Helena for a special session to begin at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, November 14, 2017, with hearings beginning on Monday, November 13, 2017. 

    Montana - Governor Steve Bullock has called the Montana Legislature back to Helena for a special session to begin at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, November 14, 2017, with hearings beginning on Monday, November 13, 2017. 

  • The New Frontier: A World Beneath Us

    The New Frontier: A World Beneath Us

    Sunday, November 5 2017 7:58 PM EST2017-11-06 00:58:54 GMT

    In this month’s installment of “The New Frontier,” we head below ground to explore the largely unknown world of Caving, and how one group is changing the face of the caverns beneath us. "I guess there's some sentimental value to the cave… this was the first cave I ever went to,” says Taylor Woods, Event Coordinator with the Northern Rocky Mountain Grotto. As he sits on a large rock in what’s known as the “cathedral” of Lick Creek...

    In this month’s installment of “The New Frontier,” we head below ground to explore the largely unknown world of Caving, and how one group is changing the face of the caverns beneath us. "I guess there's some sentimental value to the cave… this was the first cave I ever went to,” says Taylor Woods, Event Coordinator with the Northern Rocky Mountain Grotto. As he sits on a large rock in what’s known as the “cathedral” of Lick Creek...

  • BREAKING: 27 killed, 30 wounded in church shooting in Texas.

    BREAKING: 27 killed, 30 wounded in church shooting in Texas.

    Sunday, November 5 2017 5:37 PM EST2017-11-05 22:37:45 GMT

    According to ABC affiliate, KSAT in San Antonio, a man who opened fire at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas Sunday morning is dead.  Police say the shooting began around 11:30 a.m. when the gunman walked into the First Baptist Church. A commissioner for the county says he has been told more than 20 people were killed and 20 others were injured.  Right now the FBI, Texas Rangers, and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives are invest...

    According to ABC affiliate, KSAT in San Antonio, a man who opened fire at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas Sunday morning is dead.  Police say the shooting began around 11:30 a.m. when the gunman walked into the First Baptist Church. A commissioner for the county says he has been told more than 20 people were killed and 20 others were injured.  Right now the FBI, Texas Rangers, and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives are invest...

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.