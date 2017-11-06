Governor calls legislators to special session

Today, Governor Steve Bullock called the Montana legislature back to Helena for a special session.

The session was called to address the 227 million dollar budget cuts the state faces. The governor hopes the legislator can work together to make this session a quick one.

“Its time Montana leaders fulfill our responsibilities to the people we represent. To balance our budget in a way that makes sense to Montana taxpayers, workers, families, and communities,” says Steve Bullock

This call to action has some legislative leaders up in arms, as it will cost the taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars to bring the leaders back to the capital.

“It's disconcerting that Governor Bullock is willing to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to call 150 legislatures from across the state back to Helena as a first step in fixing our state’s budget,” says Speaker of the House Austin Knudsen

Others say now is the time for action.

“Now is not the time to try and negotiate multimillion dollar sweetheart deals, it is the time to focus on what is best for all Montanans,” says House Minority Leader Jenny Eck.

Both house Democrats and Republicans are hoping for a bipartisan solution to the budget shortfall.