3.4 Magnitude earthquake hits near Lincoln; Over 60 in the last - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

3.4 Magnitude earthquake hits near Lincoln; Over 60 in the last 30 days

Posted: Updated:
By Megan Lewis, News Producer
Connect

The USGS is reporting a 3.4 magnitude earthquake happened near Lincoln at 7:08 am Tuesday. So far no damages or injuries have been reported.

According to www.earthquaketrack.com, this is 61st earthquake to hit the area of Lincoln with a magnitude of 1.5 or higher.  

Eight small quakes have occurred in just the last 4 days.  The big one hit in July at a magnitude of 5.8 and could be felt as far away as Great Falls. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 3.4 Magnitude earthquake hits near Lincoln; Over 60 in the last 30 days

    3.4 Magnitude earthquake hits near Lincoln; Over 60 in the last 30 days

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 12:06 PM EST2017-11-07 17:06:18 GMT
    The USGS is reporting a 3.4 magnitude earthquake happened near Lincoln at 7:08 am Tuesday. So far no damages or injuries have been reported. According to www.earthquaketrack.com, this is 61st earthquake to hit the area of Lincoln with a magnitude of 1.5 or higher.   Eight small quakes have occurred in just the last 4 days.  The big one hit in July at a magnitude of 5.8 and could be felt as far away as Great Falls. 
    The USGS is reporting a 3.4 magnitude earthquake happened near Lincoln at 7:08 am Tuesday. So far no damages or injuries have been reported. According to www.earthquaketrack.com, this is 61st earthquake to hit the area of Lincoln with a magnitude of 1.5 or higher.   Eight small quakes have occurred in just the last 4 days.  The big one hit in July at a magnitude of 5.8 and could be felt as far away as Great Falls. 

  • Senior Standout: Malta's Trace Simonson

    Senior Standout: Malta's Trace Simonson

    Monday, November 6 2017 11:43 PM EST2017-11-07 04:43:48 GMT

    The co-op of Malta/Whitewater/Saco went through a lot of changes this year with the hiring of new head coach Jim Benn. His first task was one that would impact the whole season. 

    The co-op of Malta/Whitewater/Saco went through a lot of changes this year with the hiring of new head coach Jim Benn. His first task was one that would impact the whole season. 

  • Missing person: Timothy John Gillespie

    Missing person: Timothy John Gillespie

    Monday, November 6 2017 4:11 PM EST2017-11-06 21:11:04 GMT
    Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing person out of Idaho. Timothy John Gillespie is a 19-year-old Idaho resident who was last seen in Boise, ID on October 16th, but there is information he was in Helena as late as October 20th. He is 5'8" tall and 140 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. Timothy was last seen driving a red or maroon Hyundai Elantra possibly with Idaho license plates, but the plate number is unknown. If you have any information on his wherea...
    Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing person out of Idaho. Timothy John Gillespie is a 19-year-old Idaho resident who was last seen in Boise, ID on October 16th, but there is information he was in Helena as late as October 20th. He is 5'8" tall and 140 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. Timothy was last seen driving a red or maroon Hyundai Elantra possibly with Idaho license plates, but the plate number is unknown. If you have any information on his wherea...

  • Update: Woman who died in Vaughn shooting identified

    Update: Woman who died in Vaughn shooting identified

    Monday, November 6 2017 3:44 PM EST2017-11-06 20:44:29 GMT

    Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards has confirmed with KFBB that one person is dead from a gunshot wound.  

    Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards has confirmed with KFBB that one person is dead from a gunshot wound.  

  • Search and rescue saves vehicle, occupants from drop off

    Search and rescue saves vehicle, occupants from drop off

    Monday, November 6 2017 6:35 PM EST2017-11-06 23:35:34 GMT

    Four people found themselves in a dangerous situation when their vehicle was hanging over a 15-20 foot drop off.

    Four people found themselves in a dangerous situation when their vehicle was hanging over a 15-20 foot drop off.

  • NewsMore>>

  • New injunction attempts to halt recall petition

    New injunction attempts to halt recall petition

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 6:08 PM EST2017-11-07 23:08:46 GMT

    KFBB has confirmed with the Pondera District Court that Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has filed an injunction in an attempt to halt the recall petition made against him. 

    KFBB has confirmed with the Pondera District Court that Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has filed an injunction in an attempt to halt the recall petition made against him. 

  • Preview to election night

    Preview to election night

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 5:11 PM EST2017-11-07 22:11:25 GMT

    Tonight is the general election, and there are a number of topics on the ballot this year to be discussed. First is the Mayor race. The two candidates are the incumbent mayor Bob Kelly, and Spencer Galloway. They need the majority of votes to win. Second is the City Commission Candidates. 

    Tonight is the general election, and there are a number of topics on the ballot this year to be discussed. First is the Mayor race. The two candidates are the incumbent mayor Bob Kelly, and Spencer Galloway. They need the majority of votes to win. Second is the City Commission Candidates. 

  • Two teens missing out of Billings

    Two teens missing out of Billings

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 12:17 PM EST2017-11-07 17:17:08 GMT

    Billings, MT - Police are asking for the public's help in finding two children who are suspected of being taken from their foster care by their non-custodial mother and are believed to be in danger.

    Billings, MT - Police are asking for the public's help in finding two children who are suspected of being taken from their foster care by their non-custodial mother and are believed to be in danger.

  • 3.4 Magnitude earthquake hits near Lincoln; Over 60 in the last 30 days

    3.4 Magnitude earthquake hits near Lincoln; Over 60 in the last 30 days

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 12:06 PM EST2017-11-07 17:06:18 GMT
    The USGS is reporting a 3.4 magnitude earthquake happened near Lincoln at 7:08 am Tuesday. So far no damages or injuries have been reported. According to www.earthquaketrack.com, this is 61st earthquake to hit the area of Lincoln with a magnitude of 1.5 or higher.   Eight small quakes have occurred in just the last 4 days.  The big one hit in July at a magnitude of 5.8 and could be felt as far away as Great Falls. 
    The USGS is reporting a 3.4 magnitude earthquake happened near Lincoln at 7:08 am Tuesday. So far no damages or injuries have been reported. According to www.earthquaketrack.com, this is 61st earthquake to hit the area of Lincoln with a magnitude of 1.5 or higher.   Eight small quakes have occurred in just the last 4 days.  The big one hit in July at a magnitude of 5.8 and could be felt as far away as Great Falls. 
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.