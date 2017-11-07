"Legally Blonde: The Musical!"

The USGS is reporting a 3.4 magnitude earthquake happened near Lincoln at 7:08 am Tuesday. So far no damages or injuries have been reported. According to www.earthquaketrack.com, this is 61st earthquake to hit the area of Lincoln with a magnitude of 1.5 or higher. Eight small quakes have occurred in just the last 4 days. The big one hit in July at a magnitude of 5.8 and could be felt as far away as Great Falls.

