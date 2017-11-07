Call to action disrupts day to day life - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Call to action disrupts day to day life

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Connect

Lawmakers are getting packed up and prepped to head back to the state capitol to address budget shortfalls in a special session.

For many of these legislators, they will have to take time away from their main job in order to attend next week's session.

Senator Ed Buttrey and Representative Casey Schreiner are from Great Falls. They both agree, once you are elected by the people you are, on call to serve.  

Lawmakers know well in advance what is expected of them for a "normal" session. 
It will they have mean leave their everyday job. And even their family for possibly four months.


But, with the special session, they only have a few short days to get things in order.  
Representative Schreiner works for the State Work Force Development.


While in session he will have take leave without pay from his normal job. And as a Representative he gets about $90.00 a day before taxes. And some money to help pay for lodging. 

He said it is not just taxpayers feeling the brunt of this session.

" The real champions of this whole legislative process whether it be a special session or a regular one is our families you know when you run for legislature its not just you that's goes through that four month process you know in my family we have three children under the age of four years old ," said Schreiner.

In his daily life Senator Buttery is a business owner and also is a business consultant. He said he is lucky he won't have to take "leave with no pay" but he will have to make sure all of his current projects are being covered by someone in his staff.

Buttrey said he is luck he lives close to Helena, because its easy for him to travel while others are not so lucky.

  • Most Popular

  • NewsMore>>

  • New injunction attempts to halt recall petition

    New injunction attempts to halt recall petition

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 6:08 PM EST2017-11-07 23:08:46 GMT

    KFBB has confirmed with the Pondera District Court that Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has filed an injunction in an attempt to halt the recall petition made against him. 

    KFBB has confirmed with the Pondera District Court that Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has filed an injunction in an attempt to halt the recall petition made against him. 

  • Preview to election night

    Preview to election night

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 5:11 PM EST2017-11-07 22:11:25 GMT

    Tonight is the general election, and there are a number of topics on the ballot this year to be discussed. First is the Mayor race. The two candidates are the incumbent mayor Bob Kelly, and Spencer Galloway. They need the majority of votes to win. Second is the City Commission Candidates. 

    Tonight is the general election, and there are a number of topics on the ballot this year to be discussed. First is the Mayor race. The two candidates are the incumbent mayor Bob Kelly, and Spencer Galloway. They need the majority of votes to win. Second is the City Commission Candidates. 

  • Two teens missing out of Billings

    Two teens missing out of Billings

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 12:17 PM EST2017-11-07 17:17:08 GMT

    Billings, MT - Police are asking for the public's help in finding two children who are suspected of being taken from their foster care by their non-custodial mother and are believed to be in danger.

    Billings, MT - Police are asking for the public's help in finding two children who are suspected of being taken from their foster care by their non-custodial mother and are believed to be in danger.

  • 3.4 Magnitude earthquake hits near Lincoln; Over 60 in the last 30 days

    3.4 Magnitude earthquake hits near Lincoln; Over 60 in the last 30 days

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 12:06 PM EST2017-11-07 17:06:18 GMT
    The USGS is reporting a 3.4 magnitude earthquake happened near Lincoln at 7:08 am Tuesday. So far no damages or injuries have been reported. According to www.earthquaketrack.com, this is 61st earthquake to hit the area of Lincoln with a magnitude of 1.5 or higher.   Eight small quakes have occurred in just the last 4 days.  The big one hit in July at a magnitude of 5.8 and could be felt as far away as Great Falls. 
    The USGS is reporting a 3.4 magnitude earthquake happened near Lincoln at 7:08 am Tuesday. So far no damages or injuries have been reported. According to www.earthquaketrack.com, this is 61st earthquake to hit the area of Lincoln with a magnitude of 1.5 or higher.   Eight small quakes have occurred in just the last 4 days.  The big one hit in July at a magnitude of 5.8 and could be felt as far away as Great Falls. 
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.