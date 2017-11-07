Call to action disrupts day to day life

Lawmakers are getting packed up and prepped to head back to the state capitol to address budget shortfalls in a special session.

For many of these legislators, they will have to take time away from their main job in order to attend next week's session.

Senator Ed Buttrey and Representative Casey Schreiner are from Great Falls. They both agree, once you are elected by the people you are, on call to serve.

Lawmakers know well in advance what is expected of them for a "normal" session.

It will they have mean leave their everyday job. And even their family for possibly four months.



But, with the special session, they only have a few short days to get things in order.

Representative Schreiner works for the State Work Force Development.



While in session he will have take leave without pay from his normal job. And as a Representative he gets about $90.00 a day before taxes. And some money to help pay for lodging.

He said it is not just taxpayers feeling the brunt of this session.

" The real champions of this whole legislative process whether it be a special session or a regular one is our families you know when you run for legislature its not just you that's goes through that four month process you know in my family we have three children under the age of four years old ," said Schreiner.

In his daily life Senator Buttery is a business owner and also is a business consultant. He said he is lucky he won't have to take "leave with no pay" but he will have to make sure all of his current projects are being covered by someone in his staff.

Buttrey said he is luck he lives close to Helena, because its easy for him to travel while others are not so lucky.