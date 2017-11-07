Local churches prepared for shooter situation

The folks over at Victory church say they have been working with local law enforcement to make sure they are prepared if a situation arises.

Stefan Long, childcare's director at Victory Church, said their ushers are highly trained, and having law enforcement as members, helps eliminate that fear but long said every church should always have a plan of action ready to go if they come face to face with an active shooter.

He adds churches are still one of the safe places that you can go to.

he also noted that some of the members do have concealed carry permits, but can't say if they necessarily carry weapons in the church.

Long also adds that Victory church is keeping the victims and the families of that incident in their prayers.