School almost reaches funding goals

The long awaited Sens-ability school right here in Great Falls will soon open.

After many fund raisers,November third being their most recent, Rita Rowe-Watson Vice President of the Board of Directors said the out pouring of support from the community has been almost unimaginable. She added it was not only those who might use the school who attended the open house.

"Some people who just heard about the school they have no connection and we're here, it was really exciting it really was we were able to take people on lots of tours and show them what we are doing," said Rowe-Watson.

She said they still need about $20,000 to complete phase one. They hope to open their doors on December fourth, but once they finish with the renovations, they still have to get the OK from the city.