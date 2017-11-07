Keeping pets warm this winter - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Keeping pets warm this winter

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

Temperatures have been dipping into the single digits, along with ice and snow covering the ground it could take a toll on your furry friend. 
The Maclean Animal Adoption Center has a few key tips to keeping milo and Otis warm this winter.

They say the first thing you must do is always keep your pets sheltered. even if your cat or dog loves being outdoors, limit it as much as possible. 
If your pet has to outdoors make sure they have a dry and draft-free shelter but small enough to hold body heat.

Second, animals are prone to frostbite just as much as humans are. When pets have on there cute little shoes or coat it's just not for a fashion statement but it keeps your pet from losing an ear or getting hypothermia.

Also before you start your vehicle this winter be sure to bang on your hood or open to check to see if any small animals are there. 
Many animals will climb in the engine compartment to find warmth or escape the elements.

