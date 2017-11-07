Voter turnout for Election Day

Our election coverage continues in the city of Great Falls. The clerk and recorder told us this year was a first for Cascade County with a mail-in ballot that was countywide, and it has brought some struggles along the way.

They sent out more than 39,000 ballots across the county, and so far turnout has been good.

“We have never ran a full ballot countywide election before. So this is the first time we've done that so it was a big project to start with and we have about 16,000 ballots back,” says Rina Moore

Those 16,000 ballots Moore talks about was the number from 3 P.M. She did tell me they still have a couple thousand more that haven’t been counted yet. They also know there are hundreds to possibly thousands more being brought in today, as well as those ones dropped off at the election office.

Moore told us she expects the total number of ballots to be in the 20,000s range, and she says that should be a good turnout for municipal elections.

Also if you haven’t turned in your ballot you have until 8 o'clock to do so at the elections office or at Montana Expo Park.