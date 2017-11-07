Voter turnout for Election Day - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Voter turnout for Election Day

Posted: Updated:

Our election coverage continues in the city of Great Falls. The clerk and recorder told us this year was a first for Cascade County with a mail-in ballot that was countywide, and it has brought some struggles along the way.

They sent out more than 39,000 ballots across the county, and so far turnout has been good.

“We have never ran a full ballot countywide election before. So this is the first time we've done that so it was a big project to start with and we have about 16,000 ballots back,” says Rina Moore

Those 16,000 ballots Moore talks about was the number from 3 P.M.  She did tell me they still have a couple thousand more that haven’t been counted yet. They also know there are hundreds to possibly thousands more being brought in today, as well as those ones dropped off at the election office.

Moore told us she expects the total number of ballots to be in the 20,000s range, and she says that should be a good turnout for municipal elections.

Also if you haven’t turned in your ballot you have until 8 o'clock to do so at the elections office or at Montana Expo Park.

  • Most Popular

  • NewsMore>>

  • New injunction attempts to halt recall petition

    New injunction attempts to halt recall petition

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 6:08 PM EST2017-11-07 23:08:46 GMT

    KFBB has confirmed with the Pondera District Court that Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has filed an injunction in an attempt to halt the recall petition made against him. 

    KFBB has confirmed with the Pondera District Court that Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has filed an injunction in an attempt to halt the recall petition made against him. 

  • Preview to election night

    Preview to election night

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 5:11 PM EST2017-11-07 22:11:25 GMT

    Tonight is the general election, and there are a number of topics on the ballot this year to be discussed. First is the Mayor race. The two candidates are the incumbent mayor Bob Kelly, and Spencer Galloway. They need the majority of votes to win. Second is the City Commission Candidates. 

    Tonight is the general election, and there are a number of topics on the ballot this year to be discussed. First is the Mayor race. The two candidates are the incumbent mayor Bob Kelly, and Spencer Galloway. They need the majority of votes to win. Second is the City Commission Candidates. 

  • Two teens missing out of Billings

    Two teens missing out of Billings

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 12:17 PM EST2017-11-07 17:17:08 GMT

    Billings, MT - Police are asking for the public's help in finding two children who are suspected of being taken from their foster care by their non-custodial mother and are believed to be in danger.

    Billings, MT - Police are asking for the public's help in finding two children who are suspected of being taken from their foster care by their non-custodial mother and are believed to be in danger.

  • 3.4 Magnitude earthquake hits near Lincoln; Over 60 in the last 30 days

    3.4 Magnitude earthquake hits near Lincoln; Over 60 in the last 30 days

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 12:06 PM EST2017-11-07 17:06:18 GMT
    The USGS is reporting a 3.4 magnitude earthquake happened near Lincoln at 7:08 am Tuesday. So far no damages or injuries have been reported. According to www.earthquaketrack.com, this is 61st earthquake to hit the area of Lincoln with a magnitude of 1.5 or higher.   Eight small quakes have occurred in just the last 4 days.  The big one hit in July at a magnitude of 5.8 and could be felt as far away as Great Falls. 
    The USGS is reporting a 3.4 magnitude earthquake happened near Lincoln at 7:08 am Tuesday. So far no damages or injuries have been reported. According to www.earthquaketrack.com, this is 61st earthquake to hit the area of Lincoln with a magnitude of 1.5 or higher.   Eight small quakes have occurred in just the last 4 days.  The big one hit in July at a magnitude of 5.8 and could be felt as far away as Great Falls. 
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.