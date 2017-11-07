2017 Cascade County Election Results - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

2017 Cascade County Election Results

Posted: Updated:
By Megan Lewis, News Producer
Cascade County 11:50pm:

We haven't received any new numbers from the Cascade County Elections Office. 

For the final numbers make sure to check in with us tomorrow morning and tune into Wake Up Montana for the latest.

Cascade County 9:52pm:

More results coming in from the Cascade County Elections Office.  No change in the race for mayor as Bob Kelly takes a commanding lead.

The race for city commissioner has become much tighter with Rick Tryon gaining ground on Mary Moe and Owen Robinson.

As for the ballot issues, more yes votes are coming in for the urban chickens while it looks like the Economic Development Mill Levy isn't gaining much ground and doesn't look to pass.

Cascade County 8:34pm

Incumbent Mayor Bob Kelly takes an early lead on Spencer Galloway by more than 6600 votes

As of now, Mary Sheehy Moe and Owen Robinson are leading the commissioner race with Ricky Tryon and Fred Burow trailing respectively

Issues on the ballots include allowing Urban Chickens inside city limits and the Economic Development Mill Levy.  Preliminary results are as follows:
Urban Chickens:
Yes 5335
No 6012

Economic Development Mill Levy:
Yes 5404
No 10,530

We'll have full Cascade County Elections results posted here as soon as they're available.   Results are expected to come in around 8:00pm

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 6:08 PM EST2017-11-07 23:08:46 GMT

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 5:11 PM EST2017-11-07 22:11:25 GMT

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 12:17 PM EST2017-11-07 17:17:08 GMT

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 12:06 PM EST2017-11-07 17:06:18 GMT
