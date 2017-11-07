Early ballots indicate new mayor for Helena

Helena 11:33pm:

Lewis and Clark County has sent out their final election results of the night. By a very narrow margin, the city looks to have elected a new mayor, Wilmot Collins. He defeats incumbent James Smith by 336 votes. Collins jumped out to a lead early on in mail-in ballot election, never gave it up and ended up with 51% of the vote compared to Smith's 47%.

The race for city commissioner was one of the tightest we've ever seen. Heather O'Loughlin lead as soon as ballots were counted but the person who would join her on the city commissioner went back and forth between Andres Haladay and Sean Logan. At one point only 1 vote separated the two but in the end, Haladay walks away with the victory. Final votes are as follows:

• Justin Ailport - 725 Votes / 3.90%

• Mark Burzynski - 3,626 Votes / 19.50%

• Andres Haladay - 4,288 Votes / 23.06%

• Sean Logan - 4,144 Votes / 22.29%

• Heather O'Loughlin - 4,834 Votes / 26.00%

• Gary Spaeth - 891 Votes / 4.79%

One major issue on the ballot would determine if the county taxpayers were willing to help fund the operations and maintenance cost of the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. The jail levy passed 54.87% to 45.13%.

The county conducted a complete mail-in ballot election this year and while all ballots have been counted and all precincts accounted for, this election is not considered final. There are still provisional ballots that could change the outcome of some of these races.

Helena 9:41 pm:

Helena 8:03 pm: Preliminary Results are in. Lewis and Clark County held a mail-in ballot only type of election.

Six candidates are vying for just 2 places on the Helena City Commission. It's a very tight race as only 502 votes separate first from third place.

You can find results of the Lewis & Clark County Election here. Results are expected to come in around 8 pm.