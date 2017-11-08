High voter turnout expected despite different voting methods use - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

High voter turnout expected despite different voting methods used in Lewis and Clark County

Posted: Updated:
By Bliss Zechman, News Reporter
Connect

Helena, Mont.-  Voters in Lewis and Clark County had what some would call an obstacle in voting today, while others would call it a convenience.

Instead of casting their votes in traditional election machines located throughout the county, voters here had to either mail in their  vote or deliver their ballot to the Election  Commission Office in the City County Building.

Instead of relying on one day to vote, Lewis and Clark county citizens have had since October 18  to cast their ballots for the municipal election.

I spoke with Audrey McCue earlier today, who is the election supervisor here in Helena. She said they expect more than fifty percent of eligible voters will be accounted for tonight. That is in contrast to the forty percent who usually participate in municipal elections.

However, instead of being able to vote one of many locations that traditionally accepts votes in the county, people had to either mail in their choice in advance or drop off their ballots at the office today.

Election Supervisor, Audrey McCue said the main challenge they face with this voting method is people's ballots being voided due to error. She said the most common reason a person's vote would be denied is because their signature on the ballot they mail in does not match the office's records or the information has changed.

While this confused some I spoke to today, McCue said they let the voter know their vote has not been counted and give them an opportunity to correct the error.

  • Most Popular

  • The Latest: After NYC attack, Trump rails against IS group

    The Latest: After NYC attack, Trump rails against IS group

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-10-31 23:49:32 GMT
    Photo courtesy: CNNPhoto courtesy: CNN

    NEW YORK (AP) - Police and witnesses say a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.    

    NEW YORK (AP) - Police and witnesses say a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.    

  • Early ballots indicate new mayor for Helena

    Early ballots indicate new mayor for Helena

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 1:50 AM EST2017-11-08 06:50:52 GMT

    You can find results of the Lewis & Clark County Election here.  Results are expected to come in around 8pm.

    You can find results of the Lewis & Clark County Election here.  Results are expected to come in around 8pm.

  • High voter turnout expected despite different voting methods used in Lewis and Clark County

    High voter turnout expected despite different voting methods used in Lewis and Clark County

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 12:39 AM EST2017-11-08 05:39:08 GMT
    Helena, Mont.-  Voters in Lewis and Clark County had what some would call an obstacle in voting today, while others would call it a convenience. Instead of casting their votes in traditional election machines located throughout the county, voters here had to either mail in their  vote or deliver their ballot to the Election  Commission Office in the City County Building. Instead of relying on one day to vote, Lewis and Clark county citizens have had since October 18 ...
    Helena, Mont.-  Voters in Lewis and Clark County had what some would call an obstacle in voting today, while others would call it a convenience. Instead of casting their votes in traditional election machines located throughout the county, voters here had to either mail in their  vote or deliver their ballot to the Election  Commission Office in the City County Building. Instead of relying on one day to vote, Lewis and Clark county citizens have had since October 18 ...

  • New injunction attempts to halt recall petition

    New injunction attempts to halt recall petition

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 6:08 PM EST2017-11-07 23:08:46 GMT

    KFBB has confirmed with the Pondera District Court that Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has filed an injunction in an attempt to halt the recall petition made against him. 

    KFBB has confirmed with the Pondera District Court that Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has filed an injunction in an attempt to halt the recall petition made against him. 

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.