High voter turnout expected despite different voting methods used in Lewis and Clark County

You can find results of the Lewis & Clark County Election here. Results are expected to come in around 8pm.
We'll have full Cascade County Elections results posted here as soon as they're available. Results are expected to come in around 8pm.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Residents of any age, no matter how young, could legally hunt in Wisconsin under a bill the state Assembly passed that eliminates the state's minimum hunting age.
NEW YORK (AP) - Police and witnesses say a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.
You can find results of the Lewis & Clark County Election here. Results are expected to come in around 8pm.
KFBB has confirmed with the Pondera District Court that Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has filed an injunction in an attempt to halt the recall petition made against him.
