High voter turnout expected despite different voting methods used in Lewis and Clark County

Helena, Mont.- Voters in Lewis and Clark County had what some would call an obstacle in voting today, while others would call it a convenience.

Instead of casting their votes in traditional election machines located throughout the county, voters here had to either mail in their vote or deliver their ballot to the Election Commission Office in the City County Building.

Instead of relying on one day to vote, Lewis and Clark county citizens have had since October 18 to cast their ballots for the municipal election.

I spoke with Audrey McCue earlier today, who is the election supervisor here in Helena. She said they expect more than fifty percent of eligible voters will be accounted for tonight. That is in contrast to the forty percent who usually participate in municipal elections.

However, instead of being able to vote one of many locations that traditionally accepts votes in the county, people had to either mail in their choice in advance or drop off their ballots at the office today.

Election Supervisor, Audrey McCue said the main challenge they face with this voting method is people's ballots being voided due to error. She said the most common reason a person's vote would be denied is because their signature on the ballot they mail in does not match the office's records or the information has changed.

While this confused some I spoke to today, McCue said they let the voter know their vote has not been counted and give them an opportunity to correct the error.