Arocha sentenced in tribal court

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
William Arocha Jr has been sentenced to the max allowed by the Tribal court after he was found guilty of assault c and negligent endangerment. 

Arocha sentence is as follows: $6,000 fines and a total of 1 year and 9 months in prison.  He’ll serve that time after his federal trial is complete.

The former Rocky Boy detention center officer faces second-degree murder charges after he was accused of stabbing Shane LaPlant to death in East Glacier this past July.  His trial for those federal charges is expected to start in December.

KFBB was informed just moments after the ruling from Special Tribal Prosecutor Dawn Gray.  She said neither the defendant or his counsel was present Wednesday when the court moved forward with the sentencing. 

Arocha was also ordered to pay restitution to be paid to the family for 31 years. Which is the amount of time from Shane LaPlant's  last birthday until what would have been his retirement. 

She said as a construction worker, he would have earned roughly $25,000 per year, the court ordered Arocha to pay $775,000. That is in addition to the fines he will pay from the sentence.

