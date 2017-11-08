Cascade County Elections Office are already preparing for 2018 elections.

Last night was a historic night for elections in Great Falls. The Cascade County received over 5,000 ballots no Tuesday night whereas in the past they have taken in just about 2,000.

Rina Moore of the Cascade Election Commission said now that the race is all wrapped up they're already focused on the next election.

Moore said,"so we are going to try to process all of our envelope packets in January then start with our federal election in February we are going to try to take December and just breathe because of four elections this year."

She said they will meet will the commissioners next week to finalize election results

Moore added as a reminder anytime you move or change your address and be sure to let the elections office know so they can get your ballot to you.