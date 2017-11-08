Five on Black coming to Great Falls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Five on Black coming to Great Falls

Missoula-based restaurant Five on Black is coming to Great Falls.

The Brazilian-inspired eatery will be located in the new West Bank Landing development. According to a press release, founder and owner Tom Snyder said, "We bring you fresh food, fast... Something fun. Something that feels familiar, but isn't. Something that gives your gut what it needs and your tongue what it craves. Whether you are looking for rotisserie cooked meats or fresh roasted veggies and sides, we have options for the whole family."

This will be the fourth Montana location for the restaurant. It plans to open at West Bank Landing in mid-2018. 

Find out more about Five on Black at www.fiveonblack.com.  Find out more about West Bank Landing at www.westbanklanding.com.

