Helena mayor-elect makes history

William Arocha Jr has been sentenced to the max allowed by the Tribal court after he was found guilty of assault c and negligent endangerment.
You can find results of the Lewis & Clark County Election here. Results are expected to come in around 8pm.
Great Falls, MT - Three Blackfeet Head Start employees appeared in federal court today facing charges of Theft from an Indian Tribal Government Receiving Federal Funding and Wire Fraud.
We'll have full Cascade County Elections results posted here as soon as they're available. Results are expected to come in around 8pm.
NEW YORK (AP) - Police and witnesses say a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.
Since his historic victory last night, people and publications all across the nation have praised Collins as a champion for minorities. Despite the national recognition, Wilmot Collins is solely focused on his hometown.
KFBB has confirmed with the Pondera District Court that Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has filed an injunction in an attempt to halt the recall petition made against him.
You can find results of the Lewis & Clark County Election here. Results are expected to come in around 8pm.
