Helena mayor-elect makes history

By Bliss Zechman, News Reporter
Since his historic victory last night, people and publications all across the nation have praised Collins as a champion for minorities. Despite the national recognition, Wilmot Collins is solely focused on his hometown.

"When i started this campaign, I was only thinking about this community. I was only thinking about Helena, Montana," said Collins.

Collins has lived in and loved the city of Helena for more than 23 years. He and his wife Maddie found peace here after to flee their home country of Liberia due to a brutal civil war.

"I have to embrace the the fact that I also came from a refugee background and here I am today, I'm trying to give back the city that opened its arms to me and my family," said Collins.

That is why Collins decided to run for mayor. Even though he was discouraged by many who said he would never win, he thought this platform would be the best way to help fix his community

He's focused on combating teenage homelessness, boost funding the fire and police departments, and overall, listen to his constituents and solve their problems.

He finds out these issues through his involvement in the community. Collins is a member of the Navy Reserve, he teaches at Helena College, and works as a child-protection specialist for the Department of Health and Human Services. 

In his free time, Collins enjoys singing in his church choir, hiking, and, more than anything, spending time with his family.

Overall, Collins would describe himself as a regular Montanan, although he says one thing sets him apart, his dedication.

 "October 15th, which was my birthday, we knocked on 700 doors, me and 20 volunteers. That's what people saw, they say he never gives up, he keeps going, like the energizer bunny," said Collins.

Collins thanks the Helena community for electing him to this opportunity.

