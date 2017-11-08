Annual Christmas Bazaar to feature fall, Christmas decor and mor - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Annual Christmas Bazaar to feature fall, Christmas decor and more!

Posted: Updated:

Join the ladies of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary for the annual Christmas Bazaar!

This year’s Bazaar kicks off Thursday, November 9th from 9:00am-7:00pm, and wraps up on Friday, November 10th from 9:00am-1:00pm. The Bazaar will take place at the Salvation Army Building located on 1000 17th Avenue South in Great Falls.

Friday’s sales will feature half-priced items.

You can find new and nearly new items to fill your Christmas wish-list, including décor, trees, lights, ornaments, winter clothing, and more.

Organizer Shary Fiske says the event has been a huge success year and year, which is an exciting thing considering all proceeds benefit youth programs throughout Great Falls.

For more information, search “Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Christmas Bazaar” on Facebook.

  • Community Spotlight

    Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios. 

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Arocha sentenced in tribal court

    Arocha sentenced in tribal court

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 2:47 PM EST2017-11-08 19:47:36 GMT

    William Arocha Jr has been sentenced to the max allowed by the Tribal court after he was found guilty of assault c and negligent endangerment. 

    William Arocha Jr has been sentenced to the max allowed by the Tribal court after he was found guilty of assault c and negligent endangerment. 

  • Early ballots indicate new mayor for Helena

    Early ballots indicate new mayor for Helena

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 1:50 AM EST2017-11-08 06:50:52 GMT

    You can find results of the Lewis & Clark County Election here.  Results are expected to come in around 8pm.

    You can find results of the Lewis & Clark County Election here.  Results are expected to come in around 8pm.

  • 3.4 Magnitude earthquake hits near Lincoln; Over 60 in the last 30 days

    3.4 Magnitude earthquake hits near Lincoln; Over 60 in the last 30 days

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 12:06 PM EST2017-11-07 17:06:18 GMT
    The USGS is reporting a 3.4 magnitude earthquake happened near Lincoln at 7:08 am Tuesday. So far no damages or injuries have been reported. According to www.earthquaketrack.com, this is 61st earthquake to hit the area of Lincoln with a magnitude of 1.5 or higher.   Eight small quakes have occurred in just the last 4 days.  The big one hit in July at a magnitude of 5.8 and could be felt as far away as Great Falls. 
    The USGS is reporting a 3.4 magnitude earthquake happened near Lincoln at 7:08 am Tuesday. So far no damages or injuries have been reported. According to www.earthquaketrack.com, this is 61st earthquake to hit the area of Lincoln with a magnitude of 1.5 or higher.   Eight small quakes have occurred in just the last 4 days.  The big one hit in July at a magnitude of 5.8 and could be felt as far away as Great Falls. 

  • Blackfeet Head Start employees appear in court for alleged embezzlement

    Blackfeet Head Start employees appear in court for alleged embezzlement

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 8:01 PM EST2017-11-09 01:01:29 GMT

    Great Falls, MT - Three Blackfeet Head Start employees appeared in federal court today facing charges of Theft from an Indian Tribal Government Receiving Federal Funding and Wire Fraud.

    Great Falls, MT - Three Blackfeet Head Start employees appeared in federal court today facing charges of Theft from an Indian Tribal Government Receiving Federal Funding and Wire Fraud.

  • Kelly garners second term as mayor; Voters say no to chickens

    Kelly garners second term as mayor; Voters say no to chickens

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 1:49 PM EST2017-11-08 18:49:39 GMT

    We'll have full Cascade County Elections results posted here as soon as they're available.   Results are expected to come in around 8pm.

    We'll have full Cascade County Elections results posted here as soon as they're available.   Results are expected to come in around 8pm.

  • NewsMore>>

  • New injunction attempts to halt recall petition

    New injunction attempts to halt recall petition

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 3:27 PM EST2017-11-08 20:27:43 GMT

    KFBB has confirmed with the Pondera District Court that Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has filed an injunction in an attempt to halt the recall petition made against him. 

    KFBB has confirmed with the Pondera District Court that Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has filed an injunction in an attempt to halt the recall petition made against him. 

  • Preview to election night

    Preview to election night

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 5:11 PM EST2017-11-07 22:11:25 GMT

    Tonight is the general election, and there are a number of topics on the ballot this year to be discussed. First is the Mayor race. The two candidates are the incumbent mayor Bob Kelly, and Spencer Galloway. They need the majority of votes to win. Second is the City Commission Candidates. 

    Tonight is the general election, and there are a number of topics on the ballot this year to be discussed. First is the Mayor race. The two candidates are the incumbent mayor Bob Kelly, and Spencer Galloway. They need the majority of votes to win. Second is the City Commission Candidates. 

  • Two teens missing out of Billings

    Two teens missing out of Billings

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 12:17 PM EST2017-11-07 17:17:08 GMT

    Billings, MT - Police are asking for the public's help in finding two children who are suspected of being taken from their foster care by their non-custodial mother and are believed to be in danger.

    Billings, MT - Police are asking for the public's help in finding two children who are suspected of being taken from their foster care by their non-custodial mother and are believed to be in danger.

  • 3.4 Magnitude earthquake hits near Lincoln; Over 60 in the last 30 days

    3.4 Magnitude earthquake hits near Lincoln; Over 60 in the last 30 days

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 12:06 PM EST2017-11-07 17:06:18 GMT
    The USGS is reporting a 3.4 magnitude earthquake happened near Lincoln at 7:08 am Tuesday. So far no damages or injuries have been reported. According to www.earthquaketrack.com, this is 61st earthquake to hit the area of Lincoln with a magnitude of 1.5 or higher.   Eight small quakes have occurred in just the last 4 days.  The big one hit in July at a magnitude of 5.8 and could be felt as far away as Great Falls. 
    The USGS is reporting a 3.4 magnitude earthquake happened near Lincoln at 7:08 am Tuesday. So far no damages or injuries have been reported. According to www.earthquaketrack.com, this is 61st earthquake to hit the area of Lincoln with a magnitude of 1.5 or higher.   Eight small quakes have occurred in just the last 4 days.  The big one hit in July at a magnitude of 5.8 and could be felt as far away as Great Falls. 
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.