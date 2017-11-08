Annual Christmas Bazaar to feature fall, Christmas decor and more!

Join the ladies of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary for the annual Christmas Bazaar!

This year’s Bazaar kicks off Thursday, November 9th from 9:00am-7:00pm, and wraps up on Friday, November 10th from 9:00am-1:00pm. The Bazaar will take place at the Salvation Army Building located on 1000 17th Avenue South in Great Falls.

Friday’s sales will feature half-priced items.

You can find new and nearly new items to fill your Christmas wish-list, including décor, trees, lights, ornaments, winter clothing, and more.

Organizer Shary Fiske says the event has been a huge success year and year, which is an exciting thing considering all proceeds benefit youth programs throughout Great Falls.

For more information, search “Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Christmas Bazaar” on Facebook.