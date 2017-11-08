Man sentenced to 60 years for Felony Sexual Assault

William Arocha Jr has been sentenced to the max allowed by the Tribal court after he was found guilty of assault c and negligent endangerment.
You can find results of the Lewis & Clark County Election here. Results are expected to come in around 8pm.
Great Falls, MT - Three Blackfeet Head Start employees appeared in federal court today facing charges of Theft from an Indian Tribal Government Receiving Federal Funding and Wire Fraud.
We'll have full Cascade County Elections results posted here as soon as they're available. Results are expected to come in around 8pm.
KFBB has confirmed with the Pondera District Court that Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has filed an injunction in an attempt to halt the recall petition made against him.
Tonight is the general election, and there are a number of topics on the ballot this year to be discussed. First is the Mayor race. The two candidates are the incumbent mayor Bob Kelly, and Spencer Galloway. They need the majority of votes to win. Second is the City Commission Candidates.
Billings, MT - Police are asking for the public's help in finding two children who are suspected of being taken from their foster care by their non-custodial mother and are believed to be in danger.
