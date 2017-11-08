Man sentenced to 60 years for Felony Sexual Assault

Matthew Paul Thiebert was sentenced Wednesday, in Judge Greg Pinski's court to 60 years after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl. His sentencing is part of a plea deal.

It was first reported in August of 2016. Court documents state the victim told police Thibert " digitally penetrated her vagina and engaged in anal intercourse on several occasions." She went on to say it caused her pain.

In a police interview court documents state, Thibert admitted to touching the victim's vagina one time but didn't remember anything else. He also said the "victim would have the most accurate version of events. "

According to Cascade County Attorney Josh Rackie once he is released, he will have to register as a Tier 2 sex offender