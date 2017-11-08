3 Providence Defeats #7 MSU-Northern in Men's Wrestling Match

The first of two meetings between Montana Rivals (3) University of Providence and (17) Montana State University-Northern had a little bit of everything. Two ranked wrestlers lost to unranked foes, a defending national champion was pushed deep into overtime, and a senior got a pin in his first match of the season as the Argos pulled out a 25-15 win that was closer than the score suggested.

By the far the best match of the night was the also the only one to feature two ranked wrestlers. (1) Brandon Weber, MSUN's defending national champion, and UP's (7) Casey Dobson squared off at 157 and it was an instant classic. Dobson squirmed out of a few precarious positions in the first period but 1 escape was all he needed to force extra periods. Exhausted but determined, the two wrestlers went through another four minutes of grappling before an escape from Weber ended the deadlock.

Had Dobson pulled it off, that would have been the upset of the night, but instead that honor went to MSUN's Isaac Bartel who got the best of (4) John Hensley at 197 with a shocking 9-5 decision.

Saving the Argos was a big pin for senior (11) Isaac Wilson at 125 in his first match after starting the year with an injury and a forfeit win at 285.



Courtesy: University of Providence Sports Information