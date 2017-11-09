Join Benefis Health System for it's upcoming Health Insurance Enrollment Events.

The events will be held on November 10th and December 12th from 11:00-6:00pm, at Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute located at 1117 29th St. S. in Great Falls.

The event is in partnership with the Northcentral Coalition of Assisters. The day will allow folks to enroll through the Affordable Care Act Insurance Marketplace, Medicare and Medicaid. The event is completely free and open to anyone with questions.

To be enrolled during the event, please bring the following information:

• Healthcare.gov username and password if you have enrolled previously

• 2017 estimated gross income (before taxes)

• Social Security numbers for all people in the tax household

• For Native Americans - proof of being in a Federally Recognized Tribe

• Email account and access to it during the event, either by bringing login information or via smart phone or mobile device

For more information, call (406) 455-4863 or visit www.covermt.org.