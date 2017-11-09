Health Insurance Enrollment

Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios.
Matthew Paul Thiebert was sentenced Wednesday, in Judge Pinski's court to 60 years for Felony Sexual Assault.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A law enforcement official says a Montana man who spent almost two years as a fugitive after being indicted for illegal gun deals has been captured in Mexico and returned to the United States to face charges.
William Arocha Jr has been sentenced to the max allowed by the Tribal court after he was found guilty of assault c and negligent endangerment.
The Polson Police Department is investigating the details surrounding a mysterious phone call that led to the lockdown of Polson Schools on Thursday. Sergeant George Simpson says that the call came is at 1 p.m. on Thursday, with the unknown caller claiming they were holding five people hostage in a Polson home.
KFBB has confirmed with the Pondera District Court that Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has filed an injunction in an attempt to halt the recall petition made against him.
Tonight is the general election, and there are a number of topics on the ballot this year to be discussed. First is the Mayor race. The two candidates are the incumbent mayor Bob Kelly, and Spencer Galloway. They need the majority of votes to win. Second is the City Commission Candidates.
Billings, MT - Police are asking for the public's help in finding two children who are suspected of being taken from their foster care by their non-custodial mother and are believed to be in danger.
