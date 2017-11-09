Despite mill levy not passing Great Falls continues to grow

Jolene Schalper said she understands it was a big ask for Great Falls taxpayers, especially if folks do not know exactly where the money was going. She said, in this case, the money would have gone to current businesses to help them expand and grow or possible new businesses that want to call Great Falls home.



Schalper added even though the levy didn't pass it won't keep the Electric City from growing.

She said, "we are just going to keep working out same strategic plan that we have been working but we just revised it with the help of investors and board members this year and our strategies are proven successful and we are just going to keep our noses down and keep pushing at it keep growing great falls and cascade county>

Just yesterday another business announced it's future arrival in Great Falls. The Brazilian style grill, 5 on Black, will open it's doors on the West Bank Landing next summer.

