Campaign funds uniquely affect one candidate

As former Senator Mark Hanna famously said: “There are two things that are important in politics. The first is money and I can't remember what the second one is."

However, this rule of thumb did not help out Helena city commissioner hopeful Mark

Burzynski.

"Was that money that was just sitting around? No it wasn't but we thought it was a worthwhile investment to actually do something for Helena," said Burzynski.

More than $26,000 was put towards Burzynski's campaign, a good chuck of that money coming out his own pocket.

He received 19.5 percent of the vote, but, with only two open seats and six candidates, he fell short to three of his opponents. Of whom had less than half the amount of money with which to work.

Lee Banville is an assistant professor at the University of Montana. He said it is unusual for a candidate with the most funds to lose, but there are some exceptions.

"People use money as a way to take the temperature of a campaign and frankly the way to gauge the likely outcome of a race, but you can often overstate its importance," said Banville.

Despite his loss on Tuesday, Burzynski feels far from defeated.

"I can't regret this at all and I hope more people get the bug to try it. I learned a lot and I can't regret it at all," said Burzynski.

Burzynski says he is looking for other opportunities to serve his community.