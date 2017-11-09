Campaign funds uniquely affect one candidate

As former Senator Mark Hanna famously said: “There are two things that are important in politics. The first is money and I can't remember what the second one is."
However, this rule of thumb did not help out Helena city commissioner hopeful Mark
Burzynski.
"Was that money that was just sitting around? No it wasn't but we thought it was a worthwhile investment to actually do something for Helena," said Burzynski.
More than $26,000 was put towards Burzynski's campaign, a good chuck of that money coming out his own pocket.
He received 19.5 percent of the vote, but, with only two open seats and six candidates, he fell short to three of his opponents. Of whom had less than half the amount of money with which to work.
Lee Banville is an assistant professor at the University of Montana. He said it is unusual for a candidate with the most funds to lose, but there are some exceptions.
"People use money as a way to take the temperature of a campaign and frankly the way to gauge the likely outcome of a race, but you can often overstate its importance," said Banville.
Despite his loss on Tuesday, Burzynski feels far from defeated.
"I can't regret this at all and I hope more people get the bug to try it. I learned a lot and I can't regret it at all," said Burzynski.
Burzynski says he is looking for other opportunities to serve his community.
Matthew Paul Thiebert was sentenced Wednesday, in Judge Pinski's court to 60 years for Felony Sexual Assault.
Matthew Paul Thiebert was sentenced Wednesday, in Judge Pinski's court to 60 years for Felony Sexual Assault.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A law enforcement official says a Montana man who spent almost two years as a fugitive after being indicted for illegal gun deals has been captured in Mexico and returned to the United States to face charges.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A law enforcement official says a Montana man who spent almost two years as a fugitive after being indicted for illegal gun deals has been captured in Mexico and returned to the United States to face charges.
William Arocha Jr has been sentenced to the max allowed by the Tribal court after he was found guilty of assault c and negligent endangerment.
William Arocha Jr has been sentenced to the max allowed by the Tribal court after he was found guilty of assault c and negligent endangerment.
The Polson Police Department is investigating the details surrounding a mysterious phone call that led to the lockdown of Polson Schools on Thursday. Sergeant George Simpson says that the call came is at 1 p.m. on Thursday, with the unknown caller claiming they were holding five people hostage in a Polson home.
The Polson Police Department is investigating the details surrounding a mysterious phone call that led to the lockdown of Polson Schools on Thursday. Sergeant George Simpson says that the call came is at 1 p.m. on Thursday, with the unknown caller claiming they were holding five people hostage in a Polson home.
NEW YORK (AP) - Police and witnesses say a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.
NEW YORK (AP) - Police and witnesses say a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.
Since his historic victory last night, people and publications all across the nation have praised Collins as a champion for minorities. Despite the national recognition, Wilmot Collins is solely focused on his hometown.
Since his historic victory last night, people and publications all across the nation have praised Collins as a champion for minorities. Despite the national recognition, Wilmot Collins is solely focused on his hometown.
KFBB has confirmed with the Pondera District Court that Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has filed an injunction in an attempt to halt the recall petition made against him.
KFBB has confirmed with the Pondera District Court that Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has filed an injunction in an attempt to halt the recall petition made against him.