11/9: High School All-Class State Volleyball Tournament Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from Day One of the High School All-Class State Volleyball Tournament held on Thursday, November 9th.

You can find the updated Class AA bracket here.

You can find the updated Class A bracket here.

You can find the updated Class B bracket here.

You can find the updated Class C bracket here.

Quarterfinals:

AA:

Sentinel – 3 vs. Helena High – 0 (25-14/25-20/25-18)

Senior – 3 vs. Capital – 0 (25-20/25-21/25-20)

A:

Billings Central – 3 vs. Libby – 0 (25-19/25-13/25-18)

Belgrade - 3 vs. Corvallis - 2 (21-25/25-20/23-25/25-10/15-9)

B:

Huntley Project – 3 vs. Jefferson – 0 (25-10/25-16/25-19)

Joliet - 3 vs. Three Forks - 1 (11-25/25-19/25-18/25-18)

C:

Ennis – 3 vs. Roy-Winifred – 0 (25-12/25-22/25-18)

Belt – 3 vs. Gardiner – 0 (25-20/25-16/25-20)

First Round Scores:

AA:

Missoula Sentinel - 3 vs. Great Falls High – 0 (25-8/25-17/25-17)

Helena High – 3 vs. Bozeman -0 (25-21/25-15/25-22)

Billings Senior – 3 vs. Glacier – 0 (25-15/25-9/25-22)

Capital – 3 vs. Billings West – 0 (25-16/25-20/25-20)

A:

Billings Central – 3 vs. Stevensville – 0 (25-14/25-13/25-16)

Libby – 3 vs. Fergus – 2 (22-25/27-25/16-25/25-15/15-6)

Belgrade – 3 vs. Whitefish – 0 (25-17/25-15/25-23)

Corvallis – 3 vs. Dawson Co. – 0 (25-17/25-12/25-8)

B:

Florence-Carlton – 2 vs. Jefferson – 3 (16-25/21-25/25-23/25-23/15-10)

Huntley Project – 3 vs. Fairfield – 0 (25-13/25-10/25-8)

Joliet – 3 vs. Shelby – 0 (25-13/25-14/25-23)

Three Forks – 3 vs. Lincoln Co (25-14/25-11/25/23)

C:

Roy Winifred – 3 vs. Wibaux – 0 (25-16/25/17/25-21)

Ennis – 3 vs. Great Falls Central (25-14/25-17/25-23)

Bridger – 1 vs. Gardiner – 3 (25-17/18-25/25-20/25-23)

Belt – 3 vs. Scobey – 0 (25-19/25-14/25-16)

Friday Semifinal Matchups:

AA: Sentinel vs. Senior

A: Billings Central vs. Belgrade

B: Huntley Project vs. Joliet

C: Belt vs. Ennis