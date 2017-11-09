Making the elite group of 12



Over 300,000 active members are in the US Air Force and an elite group of 12 has recently been honored for the Outstanding Airmen of the Year Award, This year one of our very own from the Malmstrom Air Force Base made the cut.

Senior Airmen Kaitlyn Callahan comes from a military background. Her father served this country for 23 years. It came as no surprise that she decided to make her own way in the military world. Her Tech Sargent Crystal Roatch said the road has not been easy, but that never stopped her from traveling it. That is why she put Callahan's name in the running.

"She done a lot in her career shes done a lot in her life, she come along away, shes overcome a lot of obstacles simply i put her in because I think that she deserved it,"said Roatch.



With pride Callahan serves with the 341st Missile Wing Medical group as a physical therapy technician.

Tech Sargent Roatch said Callahan is involved with numerous things and groups both on and off the base.

"Shes involved with the Airmen's council she involved here in the med group and shes great when it comes to her job, shes a member of the honor guard and still helps them out when they need it," said Roatch.

One of Callahan's strengths is her work ethic. She said her favorite part is seeing her patents get better. since winning the award it opens doors she never thought possible in her career looking ahead

"For special duty assignments and if i want to keep progressing through the ranks it just looks good that you have accomplished such a big milestone in you career. and i don't know how to explain the feeling of winning the award its humbling and amazing," said Callahan.

Roatch said Callahan can show others how to reach for the stars.

According to the Air Force's website, winners wear the Outstanding Airmen of the Year Ribbon with a bronze service star and a badge for one year from the date of formal presentation.