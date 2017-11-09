Carol's List holds telephone town hall in response to state budget

Carol’s List, the Montanan group promoting women in legislature, held a telephone town hall today to discuss the state’s budget and the special session coming up.

There were four legislators who took part, they were representative Marilyn Ryan, senator Mary McNally, senator Jill Cohenour, and house minority leader Jenny Eck. Given the current state of Montana’s budget and the governor requesting over 200-million dollars be cut, folks had a lot of questions.

Specifically, political leaders on the call discussed reasons why we got into this predicament and what they can do to fix this. and some participants weren't shy about asking if Governor Bullock was following the right protocol to go about this budget crisis. The leaders say he is.

“When a state gets into a predicament like we are when there are fewer revenues than expenses they recommend to follow a philosophy, and basically the governor is following that. It includes cuts, looking within the state’s budget and funds available and seeing what transfers can be made, and finally finding new revenue,” says Representative Marilyn Ryan.

Carol’s List asked the public what they think could be done to increase the state's revenue. Some ideas include privatizing prisons, taxing the upper class at higher rates, and even legalizing marijuana to follow a tax revenue plan like other states, that make millions off the drug.

While leaders on the call agreed they were good ideas, they were honest about the challenges the proposals would face on the floor. They reminded folks the best way to change the fate of our state, is to call your local representative.