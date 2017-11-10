Hobby helps Army Veteran cope

Nine years ago Troy Hawkins retired after serving 21 years in the United States Army. During his tours overseas he was wounded multiple times and lost friends in the line of battle.

Now he uses an old hobby, to help ease his mind, woodwork.

“It takes my mind off of everything. So I don't have to sit there and dwell on the past,” Hawkins said.

From patio furniture, to lamps and wooden arrows each project is unique.

“I don’t use any plans I just start, no blueprints, I just start,” he said.

Grey Beard Wood Works isn’t a small business, but rather a hobby. For his projects, he uses a mixture of different types of wood, not just material from a lumberyard.

"I collect a lot of driftwood and old barn wood throughout the summer while I'm fishing,” he said.

He stays busy working on anywhere from four to six projects a week. His pricing is fair and simple, only charging for the cost of materials.

“I want to make stuff because I enjoy it and so people can afford it,” he said.