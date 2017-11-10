Senator Daines kicks off Veterans Day in Great Falls

Senator Steve Daines kicked off his Veterans Day weekend right here in Great Falls Friday morning as he sat down with local heroes at the Veteran of Foreign Wars.

Dozens gathered to share old war stories and concerns with the Republican senator, those concerns included the VA, healthcare, and ways that he can help improve them.

He said while he will take those concerns back to Capitol Hill, today was all about honoring those who serve and sacrifice for our freedoms, which he only had 2 words for veterans, "Thank You."

Senator Daines added that he is truly thankful for the legacy and service of the men and women who served our county.

