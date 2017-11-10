B-52 flys over the Electric City in Honor of Veterans Day

Great Falls Police Department says three Great Falls police officers are recovering after a man who they were arresting fought back during a call Friday morning. According to GFPD, officers were responding to a theft call at the Extended Stay America hotel on River Drive South around 8 a.m. when hotel workers asked them to remove several guests from a room. When officers went to the room, they found 29-year-old Jordan Lopez hiding in the room. Officers recognized Lopez from an arres...

Great Falls Police Department says three Great Falls police officers are recovering after a man who they were arresting fought back during a call Friday morning. According to GFPD, officers were responding to a theft call at the Extended Stay America hotel on River Drive South around 8 a.m. when hotel workers asked them to remove several guests from a room. When officers went to the room, they found 29-year-old Jordan Lopez hiding in the room. Officers recognized Lopez from an arres...