Cascade County District Courthouse roof one step closer to being finished

The Cascade County District Courthouse has been going through a major roof renovation since early this year and Friday they are one step closer to getting it all finished.

Renaissance Roofing based out of Illinois installed copper railing today that goes around the perimeter of the courthouse.

The copper railings were custom made just for this project and Commissioner Jane Weber says she understands that 4 million dollars is a lot of money for great falls to invest into a roof but it's not just for looks.

Weber said, "longevity of this project we expect this roof to easily last 85 to 100 years we have a lot of critical things inside this building beautiful architecture we're going to be protecting this for another 100 years."

According to the project manager, the project could be done as soon as early spring.