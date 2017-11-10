3 Great Falls police officers injured during arrest.

Great Falls Police Department says three Great Falls police officers are recovering after a man who they were arresting fought back during a call Friday morning.

According to GFPD, officers were responding to a theft call at the Extended Stay America hotel on River Drive South around 8 a.m. when hotel workers asked them to remove several guests from a room. When officers went to the room, they found 29-year-old Jordan Lopez hiding in the room.

Officers recognized Lopez from an arrest warrant and moved to arrest him. Lopez did not cooperate and became violent. Three officers were injured before Lopez was finally taken into custody.

Lopez was charged with three felony counts of assaulting an officer, one count of misdemeanor resisting arrest and one count of obstructing a peace officer.