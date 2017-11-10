Man who allegedly injured 3 officers makes initial court appearance

Great Falls, MT - A woman is now facing a charge of Assault on a Minor after she allegedly grabbed a nine-year-old boy by the back of his neck then slammed his head on the dashboard multiple times.
The man who allegedly assaulted three police officers last week has made his initial appearance in court today.
Charging documents say on November 11th, a woman reported to police she had been raped and the suspect was still in her apartment.
Monday marks day one of a jury trial for a Great Falls man facing deliberate homicide charges. Court documents state Roy Scott had hugged his wife so hard, because he said she was kicking and hitting him, that he actually squeezed Stephanie Wells to death.
One man is facing an Assault With a Weapon charge after he allegedly struck a bartender in the face with a beer glass.
The man who allegedly assaulted three police officers last week has made his initial appearance in court today.
The Light the Trail Ride, a group raising suicide and mental health awareness made a stop in Great Falls as they biked their way across the country following the path Lewis and Clark made. and this weekend they reached Washington D.C. after 2 and a half months of biking.
Whitefish Energy Holdings facing more controversy, after a report by the New York Times finds the company was charged the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority more than $300 but only paying lineman a fraction of that. According to the report, senior linemen from Florida are earning about $63 as part of the contract with Whitefish Energy. Other linemen are making $42 an hour plus overtime and some are earning up to $100 of double time. According to energy experts, the pay was high, es...
