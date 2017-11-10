Man who allegedly injured 3 officers makes initial court appearance

The man who allegedly assaulted three police officers last week has made his initial appearance in court today.

Charging documents say that on or about November 10, 2017, officers were dispatched to the Extended Stay regarding a theft. When officers arrived, they spoke with the front desk clerk who told them there were approximately seven men and a woman staying in one of the rooms. The occupants were suspected of stealing a television from the room and the clerks wanted the occupants removed.

The affidavit says officers knocked on the door of the hotel room several times and announced their presence but no one answered so they got a key from the front desk. Officers proceeded to open the door with the key, but the door was latched on the inside. A woman inside the room then unlatched it. When officers asked the woman if anyone else was in the room, she hesitated and wouldn't provide a straight answer.

According to the police report, there were clothes and other items piled and scattered around the room. Police were concerned someone might be hiding under the piles or bed so they asked the woman if anyone was under the bed and she nodded. They observed a man hiding under there and asked him to show his hands. The man was identified as Jordan Lopez.

After getting out from under the bed and showing his hands to the officers, police say he refused to follow commands to stop and get on the ground. He instead began walking towards them. The charging documents state because Lopez was not following commands, two officers attempted to apprehend him, but he fought back. According to the police report, Lopez swung and hit one of the officers in the shoulder, arm, and face so they struck him back in an attempt to subdue Lopez.

The police report states Lopez was wrestled to the ground but eventually got back up and was tasered after attempting to run out the door. He was then put in handcuffs. Charging documents state while using physical force to detain Lopez, one officer's shoulder was dislocated, another's back was strained, and a third's face had pain and blood from Lopez's hands on it.

Lopez has prior convictions for theft, criminal trespass to property, disorderly conduct, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is now being charged with three counts of Assault on a Peace Officer or Judicial Officer, one count of Resisting Arrest, and one count of Obstructing a Peace Officer or Other Public Servant. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $45,000.

Great Falls Police Department says three Great Falls police officers are recovering after a man who they were arresting fought back during a call Friday morning.

According to GFPD, officers were responding to a theft call at the Extended Stay America hotel on River Drive South around 8 a.m. when hotel workers asked them to remove several guests from a room. When officers went to the room, they found 29-year-old Jordan Lopez hiding in the room.

Officers recognized Lopez from an arrest warrant and moved to arrest him. Lopez did not cooperate and became violent. Three officers were injured before Lopez was finally taken into custody.

Lopez was charged with three felony counts of assaulting an officer, one count of misdemeanor resisting arrest and one count of obstructing a peace officer.