Republicans add on to agenda for special session

The State of Montana has not called a special legislative session in more than a decade, but this week we called two.

On Monday, Governor Steve Bullock issued a three-page call asking state legislators to return to the capitol next week to discuss ways to dig out of a $227 million deficit.

Today republicans countered, calling their own session. One that allows them to talk about cuts and extending a contract at the Shelby prison that could free up $30 million dollars.

They also want to talk about health insurance premiums and fuel fire mitigation contracts.

Speaker of the House Austin Knudsen is asking the governor to make more of an effort to reduce government spending.

"We feel there are some other options out there from a financial standpoint that we need to look at , we have removed those restraints and given ourselves a little bit of flexibility now to go out and look at some other options,"said Knudsen

The Governor's Communications Director Ronja Able, said "the Governor is committed to balancing the budget in a responsible way and he will continue to work with republican and democratic legislators to find a path forward," said Able.

Meetings start Monday and the session convenes Tuesday.