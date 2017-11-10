Republicans add on to agenda for special session - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Republicans add on to agenda for special session

Posted: Updated:
By Bliss Zechman, News Reporter
Connect

The State of Montana has not called a special legislative session in more than a decade, but this week we called two.

On Monday, Governor Steve Bullock issued a three-page call asking state legislators to return to the capitol next week to discuss ways to dig out of a $227 million deficit.

Today republicans countered, calling their own session. One that allows them to talk about cuts and extending a contract at the Shelby prison that could free up $30 million dollars.

They also want to talk about health insurance premiums and  fuel fire mitigation contracts.

Speaker of the House Austin Knudsen is asking the governor to make more of an effort to reduce government spending.

"We feel there are some other options out there from a financial standpoint that we need to look at , we have removed those restraints and given ourselves a little bit of flexibility now to go out and look at some other options,"said Knudsen

The Governor's Communications Director Ronja Able, said "the Governor is committed to balancing the budget in a responsible way and he will continue to work with republican and democratic legislators to find a path forward," said Able.

Meetings start Monday and the session convenes Tuesday.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 3 Great Falls police officers injured during arrest.

    3 Great Falls police officers injured during arrest.

    Friday, November 10 2017 7:07 PM EST2017-11-11 00:07:09 GMT
    Great Falls Police Department says three Great Falls police officers are recovering after a man who they were arresting fought back during a call Friday morning. According to GFPD, officers were responding to a theft call at the Extended Stay America hotel on River Drive South around 8 a.m. when hotel workers asked them to remove several guests from a room. When officers went to the room, they found 29-year-old Jordan Lopez hiding in the room. Officers recognized Lopez from an arres...
    Great Falls Police Department says three Great Falls police officers are recovering after a man who they were arresting fought back during a call Friday morning. According to GFPD, officers were responding to a theft call at the Extended Stay America hotel on River Drive South around 8 a.m. when hotel workers asked them to remove several guests from a room. When officers went to the room, they found 29-year-old Jordan Lopez hiding in the room. Officers recognized Lopez from an arres...

  • Diamond Cab to close its doors

    Diamond Cab to close its doors

    Friday, November 10 2017 7:03 PM EST2017-11-11 00:03:41 GMT

    Another local company that has been around for many years is closing its doors. Diamond Cab has confirmed with KFBB that today was their last in business. This leaves Great Falls with three transportation company options: Uber, Lift, and Blackedout Taxi.

    Another local company that has been around for many years is closing its doors. Diamond Cab has confirmed with KFBB that today was their last in business. This leaves Great Falls with three transportation company options: Uber, Lift, and Blackedout Taxi.

  • Man sentenced to 60 years for Felony Sexual Assault

    Man sentenced to 60 years for Felony Sexual Assault

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 8:33 PM EST2017-11-09 01:33:35 GMT

    Matthew Paul Thiebert was sentenced Wednesday, in Judge Pinski's court to 60 years for Felony Sexual Assault. 

    Matthew Paul Thiebert was sentenced Wednesday, in Judge Pinski's court to 60 years for Felony Sexual Assault. 

  • Arocha sentenced in tribal court

    Arocha sentenced in tribal court

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 2:47 PM EST2017-11-08 19:47:36 GMT

    William Arocha Jr has been sentenced to the max allowed by the Tribal court after he was found guilty of assault c and negligent endangerment. 

    William Arocha Jr has been sentenced to the max allowed by the Tribal court after he was found guilty of assault c and negligent endangerment. 

  • Boston's celebrates "Brawl of the Wild" with game day food

    Boston's celebrates "Brawl of the Wild" with game day food

    Friday, November 10 2017 8:17 PM EST2017-11-11 01:17:50 GMT

    It's football season, which means it's appetizer season! Make the most of your game day with some awesome food inspired by Boston's Restaurant. Of course, nothing beats game day at the Sport's Bar, so make your reservation today! But if you're more of a homebody, enjoy some of these recipes at home: BOSTON’S NACHOS Ingredients: Refried black beans 4 oz Spicy chicken 4 oz or Ground beef 4 oz Nacho chips Shredded nacho cheese 5 oz Diced tomatoes 1 oz Shredded iceberg...

    It's football season, which means it's appetizer season! Make the most of your game day with some awesome food inspired by Boston's Restaurant. Of course, nothing beats game day at the Sport's Bar, so make your reservation today! But if you're more of a homebody, enjoy some of these recipes at home: BOSTON’S NACHOS Ingredients: Refried black beans 4 oz Spicy chicken 4 oz or Ground beef 4 oz Nacho chips Shredded nacho cheese 5 oz Diced tomatoes 1 oz Shredded iceberg...

  • The Latest: After NYC attack, Trump rails against IS group

    The Latest: After NYC attack, Trump rails against IS group

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-10-31 23:49:32 GMT
    Photo courtesy: CNNPhoto courtesy: CNN

    NEW YORK (AP) - Police and witnesses say a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.    

    NEW YORK (AP) - Police and witnesses say a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.    

  • Republicans add on to agenda for special session

    Republicans add on to agenda for special session

    Friday, November 10 2017 8:58 PM EST2017-11-11 01:58:34 GMT

    The State of Montana has not called a special legislative session in more than a decade, but this week we called two. On Monday, Governor Steve Bullock issued a three-page call asking state legislators to return to the capitol next week to discuss ways to dig out of a $227 million deficit. Today republicans countered, calling their own session. One that allows them to talk about cuts and extending a contract at the Shelby prison that could free up $30 million dollars. They also ...

    The State of Montana has not called a special legislative session in more than a decade, but this week we called two. On Monday, Governor Steve Bullock issued a three-page call asking state legislators to return to the capitol next week to discuss ways to dig out of a $227 million deficit. Today republicans countered, calling their own session. One that allows them to talk about cuts and extending a contract at the Shelby prison that could free up $30 million dollars. They also ...

  • Campaign funds uniquely affect one candidate

    Campaign funds uniquely affect one candidate

    Thursday, November 9 2017 8:08 PM EST2017-11-10 01:08:18 GMT
    As former Senator Mark Hanna famously said: “There are two things that are important in politics. The first is money and I can't remember what the second one is." However, this rule of thumb did not help out Helena city commissioner hopeful Mark Burzynski. "Was that money that was just sitting around?  No it wasn't but we thought it was a worthwhile investment to actually do something for Helena," said Burzynski. More than $26,000 was put towards Burzyns...
    As former Senator Mark Hanna famously said: “There are two things that are important in politics. The first is money and I can't remember what the second one is." However, this rule of thumb did not help out Helena city commissioner hopeful Mark Burzynski. "Was that money that was just sitting around?  No it wasn't but we thought it was a worthwhile investment to actually do something for Helena," said Burzynski. More than $26,000 was put towards Burzyns...

  • Helena mayor-elect makes history

    Helena mayor-elect makes history

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 7:20 PM EST2017-11-09 00:20:24 GMT

    Since his historic victory last night, people and publications all across the nation have praised Collins as a champion for minorities. Despite the national recognition, Wilmot Collins is solely focused on his hometown.

    Since his historic victory last night, people and publications all across the nation have praised Collins as a champion for minorities. Despite the national recognition, Wilmot Collins is solely focused on his hometown.

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.