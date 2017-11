Day 1: Frontier Conference Volleyball Tournament Highlights & Scores

Day 1 Scores:

#4 University of Providence - 3 vs. #4 Lewis & Clark State - 1

#2 Rocky Mountain - 0 vs. #7 Montana Western - 3

#3 Carroll - 3 vs. #6 MSU-Northern - 0

Day 2 Matchups:

#1 Montana Tech vs.#7 Montana Western at 11:00 a.m.

#4 University of Providence vs. #3 Carroll at 1:00 p.m.

All games for the Frontier Conference Tournament are held at Carroll College inside the PE Center