Providence Men's Hoops Win at Home

A good first 10 minutes and a good final 10 minutes ended up being enough for the University of Providence men's basketball team to overcome some struggles in the middle of a 73-66 win over SAGU American Indian College. UP led by as much as 13 points in the first half, but trailed at halftime and used a 14-4 rally in the middle of the second half to recover from a 9-point deficit.

It looked like the game was going to be a blowout in the first 10 minutes. SAGU scored the first 2 baskets but after that, the Argos rallied off 10 straight points and continued from there. Junior Deontae Woodbridge and senior Steven Daho-Clark bullied the Warriors in the paint and after 8 minutes of play, UP led by 13 points.

During the following 12 minutes of the first half, the tone of the game changed dramatically.

Perhaps from overconfidence, perhaps for some other reason, the Argos suddenly became sloppy with the ball. UP turned the ball over 8 times in the half and the added possessions allowed SAGU to not only climb back into the game but take it over.

With just under 5 minutes to play in the half, the Warriors tied the game at 31-31 and two minutes later, they took the lead. UP struggled to stop SAGU’s offense and by the end of the half, the Argos trailed by 5.

A three from SAGU to start the second half increased the scoring margin to 8 points.

With just over 13 minutes left in the game, UP trailed 54-45. The threat of losing at home proved a strong motivator.

From the 13:11 mark to 7:26 senior guard Sergio Berkley a 14-4 Argo run that put UP back in the lead 59-58. The Warriors didn’t fold though and scored the next 6 points to go back up by 5.

Another run, this one led by senior point guard DuShuan Rice, put UP back in front and this time they would stay there. UP led for the last three minutes and 40 seconds to stay a one-loss team.

UP’s distinct advantage in the game was the paint. The Argos outrebounded the Warriors 50-30 and outscored them 44-26 in the paint. Daho-Clark had a team leading 14 rebounds and he combined with Woodbridge to score 17 points.

While the big boys ruled the glass, the crucial scoring in the second half came from Berkley and Rice. Rice the worst offender of UP’s biggest problem, turnovers, but he also led the team in points (15), assists (6), steals (3), and blocks (1). Berkley was next in scoring with 13 points.

The win brings the Argo’s record to 3-1 on the year with its next game a road contest against Salish Kootenai on November 11 at 4 p.m.

Courtesy: Providence Sports Information