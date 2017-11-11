Great Falls honors veterans at Centene Stadium

In Great Falls the Montana Veterans Memorial Association held its annual Veterans Day ceremony at Centene Stadium.

About a hundred people were in attendance including Senator John Tester.

This years guest speaker was University of Providence president, Dr. Anthony Artez who served our county over 20 years in the air force and says severing that long you really understand what a service member is all about.

Artez said, "I just think it's important that our county remembers that we owe a great debt to those who do serve. It's not easy the families sacrifice and some folks gave their lives and the nation should never forget that they owe that debt."

He says it important that we keep celebrating our veterans and holidays to remember the most what our county was founded on.