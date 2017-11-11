Great Falls honors veterans at Centene Stadium - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Great Falls honors veterans at Centene Stadium

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

In Great Falls the Montana Veterans Memorial Association held its annual Veterans Day ceremony at Centene Stadium.

About a hundred people were in attendance including Senator John Tester. 
This years guest speaker was University of Providence president, Dr. Anthony Artez who served our county over 20 years in the air force and says severing that long you really understand what a service member is all about.

Artez said, "I just think it's important that our county remembers that we owe a great debt to those who do serve. It's not easy the families sacrifice and some folks gave their lives and the nation should never forget that they owe that debt."

He says it important that we keep celebrating our veterans and holidays to remember the most what our county was founded on.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 3 Great Falls police officers injured during arrest.

    3 Great Falls police officers injured during arrest.

    Friday, November 10 2017 7:07 PM EST2017-11-11 00:07:09 GMT
    Great Falls Police Department says three Great Falls police officers are recovering after a man who they were arresting fought back during a call Friday morning. According to GFPD, officers were responding to a theft call at the Extended Stay America hotel on River Drive South around 8 a.m. when hotel workers asked them to remove several guests from a room. When officers went to the room, they found 29-year-old Jordan Lopez hiding in the room. Officers recognized Lopez from an arres...
    Great Falls Police Department says three Great Falls police officers are recovering after a man who they were arresting fought back during a call Friday morning. According to GFPD, officers were responding to a theft call at the Extended Stay America hotel on River Drive South around 8 a.m. when hotel workers asked them to remove several guests from a room. When officers went to the room, they found 29-year-old Jordan Lopez hiding in the room. Officers recognized Lopez from an arres...

  • Diamond Cab to close its doors

    Diamond Cab to close its doors

    Friday, November 10 2017 7:03 PM EST2017-11-11 00:03:41 GMT

    Another local company that has been around for many years is closing its doors. Diamond Cab has confirmed with KFBB that today was their last in business. This leaves Great Falls with three transportation company options: Uber, Lift, and Blackedout Taxi.

    Another local company that has been around for many years is closing its doors. Diamond Cab has confirmed with KFBB that today was their last in business. This leaves Great Falls with three transportation company options: Uber, Lift, and Blackedout Taxi.

  • Man sentenced to 60 years for Felony Sexual Assault

    Man sentenced to 60 years for Felony Sexual Assault

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 8:33 PM EST2017-11-09 01:33:35 GMT

    Matthew Paul Thiebert was sentenced Wednesday, in Judge Pinski's court to 60 years for Felony Sexual Assault. 

    Matthew Paul Thiebert was sentenced Wednesday, in Judge Pinski's court to 60 years for Felony Sexual Assault. 

  • Arocha sentenced in tribal court

    Arocha sentenced in tribal court

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 2:47 PM EST2017-11-08 19:47:36 GMT

    William Arocha Jr has been sentenced to the max allowed by the Tribal court after he was found guilty of assault c and negligent endangerment. 

    William Arocha Jr has been sentenced to the max allowed by the Tribal court after he was found guilty of assault c and negligent endangerment. 

  • Boston's celebrates "Brawl of the Wild" with game day food

    Boston's celebrates "Brawl of the Wild" with game day food

    Friday, November 10 2017 8:17 PM EST2017-11-11 01:17:50 GMT

    It's football season, which means it's appetizer season! Make the most of your game day with some awesome food inspired by Boston's Restaurant. Of course, nothing beats game day at the Sport's Bar, so make your reservation today! But if you're more of a homebody, enjoy some of these recipes at home: BOSTON’S NACHOS Ingredients: Refried black beans 4 oz Spicy chicken 4 oz or Ground beef 4 oz Nacho chips Shredded nacho cheese 5 oz Diced tomatoes 1 oz Shredded iceberg...

    It's football season, which means it's appetizer season! Make the most of your game day with some awesome food inspired by Boston's Restaurant. Of course, nothing beats game day at the Sport's Bar, so make your reservation today! But if you're more of a homebody, enjoy some of these recipes at home: BOSTON’S NACHOS Ingredients: Refried black beans 4 oz Spicy chicken 4 oz or Ground beef 4 oz Nacho chips Shredded nacho cheese 5 oz Diced tomatoes 1 oz Shredded iceberg...

  • NewsMore>>

  • Petition to expand Special Session succeeds

    Petition to expand Special Session succeeds

    Friday, November 10 2017 12:51 PM EST2017-11-10 17:51:43 GMT

    Helena, MT - Republicans have reached the 76 signatures needed to consider and vote on additional topics outside of those designated by Governor Steve Bullock for the Special Legislative Session which will be held on November 14th. 

    Helena, MT - Republicans have reached the 76 signatures needed to consider and vote on additional topics outside of those designated by Governor Steve Bullock for the Special Legislative Session which will be held on November 14th. 

  • New injunction attempts to halt recall petition

    New injunction attempts to halt recall petition

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 3:27 PM EST2017-11-08 20:27:43 GMT

    KFBB has confirmed with the Pondera District Court that Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has filed an injunction in an attempt to halt the recall petition made against him. 

    KFBB has confirmed with the Pondera District Court that Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has filed an injunction in an attempt to halt the recall petition made against him. 

  • Preview to election night

    Preview to election night

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 5:11 PM EST2017-11-07 22:11:25 GMT

    Tonight is the general election, and there are a number of topics on the ballot this year to be discussed. First is the Mayor race. The two candidates are the incumbent mayor Bob Kelly, and Spencer Galloway. They need the majority of votes to win. Second is the City Commission Candidates. 

    Tonight is the general election, and there are a number of topics on the ballot this year to be discussed. First is the Mayor race. The two candidates are the incumbent mayor Bob Kelly, and Spencer Galloway. They need the majority of votes to win. Second is the City Commission Candidates. 

  • Two teens missing out of Billings

    Two teens missing out of Billings

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 12:17 PM EST2017-11-07 17:17:08 GMT

    Billings, MT - Police are asking for the public's help in finding two children who are suspected of being taken from their foster care by their non-custodial mother and are believed to be in danger.

    Billings, MT - Police are asking for the public's help in finding two children who are suspected of being taken from their foster care by their non-custodial mother and are believed to be in danger.

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.