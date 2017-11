Highlights and scores from the semifinal round of the state football tournament held on Saturday, November 11th.

Class A



Columbia Falls 17, Sidney 0



Hamilton 35, Billings Central 28





Class B



Eureka 31, Fairfield 6



Shelby 28, Missoula Loyola 27





8-Man



Flint Creek 46, Circle 14



Forsyth 50, Ennis 38